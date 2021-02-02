Coliseum seeks Statehouse help

Memorial Coliseum officials plan to lobby state senators this week, hoping to recoup some of the Fort Wayne venue's COVID-19-related financial losses.

The goal: getting state lawmakers to consider two bills that would increase the amount of tax money the facility receives as a Professional Sports Convention and Development Area and change how some of that money is used.

During a Monday meeting of the Coliseum's board of trustees, C.J. Steigmeyer, chief operating officer, said Indiana law now allows a portion of state income tax and sales taxes collected from businesses operating in the area surrounding the venue to go back to it as a county-owned property.

The same is true for Grand Wayne Center downtown.

The amount is capped at $3 million, with about $2.6 million going to the Coliseum and about $400,000 to Grand Wayne, he said.

Steigmeyer said he will urge the legislature to raise the cap by $1 million and allow 40% of the money to go for operating expenses. Now, the money is allowed only for capital expenses – additions or updates of buildings or equipment.

The additional money would not come from a new tax, he said. It also would not cover all of the Coliseum's losses last year, he added.

“It would allow us to (reimburse) the county some of the money allocated to us” to deal with pandemic-related losses, Steigmeyer said.

The Coliseum ended 2020 with an almost $3.05 million net loss and received $2.23 million from county coffers. The loss was about $500,000 less than predicted. The facility had been self-sustaining for decades.

Steigmeyer said the Coliseum has a long list of potential capital projects, including replacing the roof, the arena's ice floor and Memorial Hall's windows. Expanding the conference center is also being considered, he said.

But those projects will need to wait until the pandemic's impact is blunted, officials said.

Randy Brown, Coliseum vice president and general manager, told the board it's unlikely the venue will make money this year, although several clients are rebooking further out in the year. But much of the facility's first-quarter business is lost, he said. Traditionally, the first quarter is the Coliseum's busiest time.

The two bills offering relief are Senate Bill 384 and House Bill 1401. They have slightly different provisions, Steigmeyer said.

He added there's precedent for allowing money to be spent on operating expenses because a Marion County facility already uses money received through the program for operating costs. The bills also would add a downtown convention center hotel in Evansville.

Steigmeyer is also looking into a federal program that provides relief to shuttered venues of about 40% of lost revenue between 2019 and 2020.

However, he said, it's unclear whether the grant program would be suitable because it excludes losses from sporting events, which the Coliseum hosts.

The venue might be able to separate its revenue streams, he said.

Steigmeyer also said he will look into additional federal Paycheck Protection Program loans if the Statehouse bills don't pass and get signed into law.

He plans to testify Thursday before the Senate Appropriations Committee with one or more representatives from the Allen County commissioners.

