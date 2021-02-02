Coup troubling to Myanmar native

Fort Wayne's Burmese community is deeply troubled and worried by Monday's coup in Myanmar, according to a local man who is also a native of Burma.

Myanmar was known as Burma until it was renamed in 1989.

“It is a very unfortunate situation and is frustrating for Burmese people living everywhere,” said Nyein Chan, director of refugee services for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Chan added that for many, the military coup brings back painful memories of nearly 50 years of military rule.

Monday's coup – which ostensibly installed Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing as the nation's leader for one year – included the detention of senior politicians, one of whom is Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Chan is a native of Myanmar who has lived in the U.S. more than 20 years. His parents and siblings still live in the southeast Asian country.

They're worried, too.

“This is not supposed to happen in a democratic society,” he said.

Monday's coup is troubling, Chan said, because it threatens the strides toward democracy the country has taken since Suu Kyi's National League For Democracy began to win elections in 2015. In particular, Chan said citizens have enjoyed increased levels of free speech compared to pre-2015.

Suu Kyi's party won a majority of seats in Myanmar's parliament in November, but the nation's military leaders claim the election was fraudulent and should not have been held due to the coronavirus pandemic. In staging the coup, military leaders invoked a portion of Myanmar's constitution, which allows the armed forces to take control during a national emergency.

“But with the military taking over for one year, people are worrying what is going to happen within this one year,” Chan said.

He added there is also concern the military won't return power to an elected civilian government after the year is up.

“The people of Burma never want to go back to the memories and the bad experiences of almost five decades living under a military regime,” Chan said.

Chan said he hopes Myanmar's military will relinquish power soon. He also said he hopes Catholic Charities' refugee resettlement and family reunification programs continue unabated.

Despite Monday's troubling events, Chan said he continues to hold out hope that his home country will eventually accept democracy fully.

“I pray for the Burmese people back in my home country,” he said. “And I pray for all Burmese living all over the world.”

