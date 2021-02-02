Senate OKs deregulating isolated wetlands

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Senate voted 29-19 on Monday to end all state regulation of Indiana's isolated wetlands – the legislative branch flexing its muscle over two state agencies that opposed the bill.

Only Republicans supported the bill, but a number of GOP members also voted no.

“Overregulation is having severe negative impacts on the agriculture community,” said Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown. He noted that farmers with tiny wetlands have been caught in battles with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

“I'm proud to stand for Hoosiers today that don't have a voice,” he said.

But opponents said the bill is more about clearing the way for developers who don't want to replace wetlands lost during construction.

Federal regulation would remain but would apply to only about 15% of the state's remaining wetlands.

Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, said the bill is a giant leap backward and there is a middle ground to be reached on overzealous program administration. She said isolated wetlands provide a natural filtration system to help keep Indiana's water clean.

“This bill destroys everything we have accomplished in the past,” she said. “This is not a game we are playing. This is serious business. This is clean water.”

The repeal of the state law would allow for development in areas protected by the state after federal protections were lifted last year by the Trump administration.

Opponents – including environmentalists, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources – testified it would allow for the draining of up to 80% of the state's remaining wetlands.

Indiana lawmakers passed the wetlands law almost 20 years ago to protect “isolated wetlands” – those lacking a direct connection to a waterway – that were not covered by the Clean Water Act.

One senator read a text from an author of that law, saying he supported the current bill to deregulate due to concerns about the program's growth.

Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, said he has approached IDEM on behalf of some constituents requesting help.

“Know what the response was? Crickets chirping,” he said.

Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said a few developers and farmers have gotten into fights with the state about mitigation requirements.

“Why does that mean we have to ditch the entire program?” she asked.

Tallian also said the bill would toss out multiple ongoing cases of litigation, and noted that today is World Wetlands Day.

“This bill is for very few people and jeopardizes the planet for all the rest of us,” she said.

The bill now moves to the House.

