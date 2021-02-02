State considers cigarette tax hike

INDIANAPOLIS – A House panel is considering hiking the state cigarette tax by $1 a pack, doubling the current amount, and instituting the first-ever vaping tax under a proposal heard Monday.

But some members believe more of the proposed tax increase should go to health causes than the bill is written, so a vote was delayed to craft an amendment.

“If this bill is about health care, why are we not dedicating the funds to health care?” asked Rep. Ryan Hatfield, D-Evansville.

Under House Bill 1434, most of the money from the new taxes – about 56% – would go to the state general fund for various uses. That would equal about $160 million annually over two years.

Another 5%, or about $15 million a year, would go to state pension relief. The remaining $100 million would be funneled to health programs, such as the Healthy Indiana Plan trust fund, Medicaid reimbursements and mental health centers.

Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, brought the bill, which has been pushed by numerous health and business groups for years. It would increase the cigarette tax to $2 a pack. Indiana currently imposes the lowest cigarette tax of surrounding states.

Indiana also has one of the highest smoking rates in the nation – about 1 in 5 adults smoke, and the rate for youth is even higher.

Studies have shown repeatedly that when the cost of cigarettes goes up, smoking goes down, several people testified.

It also means the revenue source is diminishing and will eventually drop.

“Smoking and tobacco products cost Hoosier businesses $6.2 billion in higher health care costs, absenteeism and lost productivity,” said Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. “We have a low tobacco tax, and there is a direct correlation. Raise the tax, lower the smoking rates.”

The legislation also would add a tax to e-liquids containing nicotine. Under an amendment, it would be a 39% tax assessed at the wholesale level, like cigarette taxes.

But the cost would ultimately be borne by customers.

Olthoff said a $4 e-liquid pod would increase in price to $5.56.

Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, criticized adding a tax burden on businesses right now when so many are struggling. He said by definition the tax increase will result in sales losses for businesses.

“Do we believe as representatives of citizens of the state it is your job to socially engineer the citizens and force them into behavioral modification by the use of a punitive tax?” he asked.

Mason Odle, representing a coalition of vaping companies, opposed the bill and said many adults use e-liquids as a way to quit smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes.

“Why not tax Nicorette gum as well?” he asked.

Rep. Ann Vermilion, R-Marion pushed back – saying Indiana has a youth vaping crisis.

nkelly@jg.net