Trying to balance limits on business

Pandemic restrictions have made doing business difficult for local bars and restaurants, but Allen County's health commissioner says he's trying to make future public health orders less painful for Fort Wayne's hospitality industry.

Sutter and Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters stood next to the bar at Paula's On Main with owners Frank Casagrande and Sonja Aghabekian to discuss past restrictions and brainstorm ways to tweak them moving forward. Monday's discussion was the continuation of several phone calls and meetings between Sutter and Casagrande in recent weeks, the health commissioner said.

“My plan is to roll out another health order this week. I do intend to continue it just in case ... we move back up into red,” Sutter said, referring to a higher rate of local virus infection that prompts tighter restrictions. “But I'm wondering if there's ways to temper it, keep the same level of safety while being more forgiving to the businesses.”

Sutter's latest order, imposed Jan. 13, expired Monday. Sutter said that for now, he plans to allow those restrictions – which limited bars, restaurants and fitness centers to 50% capacity and capped social gatherings at 25 people – to lapse.

Businesses are still restricted by Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order.

“The policing part of it, that's where it becomes very difficult for us,” Casagrande said. “You have to increase your staff and still not bring enough revenue in.”

The main dining room at Paula's, once packed to the gills with seating, now has fewer tables with plenty of space in between. Bar seating has also been severely curtailed, and the restaurant is no longer open for lunch. Even with reduced capacity, it's difficult for staff to keep track of every patron, Aghabekian said.

“It's hard to remember all the time when you are working at a crazy pace and you walk by and you don't realize there's a guy walking around without a mask on. But your customers see it and then the first thing we hear is, 'You're not enforcing it,'” she said. “We can't be in every room all the time.”

Aghabekian also pointed out that all of this is new. Until recently, it was more normal to see someone walking around without a mask, she said.

The new rules, both at Paula's and at nearby O'Sullivan's, which Casagrande also owns, has caused blowback from some customers, the restaurateurs said.

But after a year of masking and social distancing, people are starting to understand, Casagrande said.

Casagrande and Aghabekian both said their staff have done a tremendous job enforcing the rules and protecting themselves and patrons.

Sutter said he thinks personal impact might be part of the reason why more people are beginning to adhere to public health restrictions and mask requirements. Those personal connections, coupled with some peer pressure, might have helped drive down Allen County's latest confirmed infections rates, he added.

“I think what we saw with this new surge is so many people who were really doubters started getting friends and family members who got sick or hospitalized. Some of them died,” Sutter said. “When people have that personal experience, then all of a sudden, they're like, 'Maybe it isn't just the flu. It isn't a hoax.'”

An additional 84 Allen County residents have tested positive for the virus, the local health department said Monday, bringing local totals to 33,848 cases and 565 deaths.

Statewide, 1,733 more Hoosiers were diagnosed with the virus, and 16 additional Hoosiers have died. That brings Indiana's total confirmed cases to 628,391 and deaths to 9,613.

Hoosiers age 65 and older are also now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana State Department of Health said Monday. Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov. Those who do not have access to a computer or a cellphone, or who need help registering, can call 211 or contact their local agency on aging. Caregivers or loved ones may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

As of 5 p.m. Monday – the first day of their eligibility – almost 96,000 Hoosiers ages 65 to 69 had made appointments to receive their first dose of the vaccine, the state's health department said. About 103,000 first-dose appointments for all eligible age groups were scheduled Monday as well.

Casagrande and Aghabekian also provided Sutter some suggestions that might make life a little easier, should future public health orders be implemented. In particular, they asked that restaurants be alerted to new orders or changes to existing orders as quickly as possible.

Aghabekian used Valentine's Day as an example. Reservations at Paula's are near capacity, she said. But if Allen County falls into the red in the next two weeks, the staff will need to call many of those on the list to notify them their reservations will be canceled.

“We can't react as quickly as (the health department) can,” she said.

Advance warning would also help restaurants better prepare, Aghabekian said. With an idea of what capacity limits will look like, restaurants can avoid buying too many or too few rib-eye steaks, salmon fillets and other perishable ingredients.

Sutter said coordinating with all of the restaurants is difficult, but he noted that several owners have volunteered to be an information conduit to others. Sutter also said he will commit to providing better communication. He noted that although he doesn't set the county's color code level each week, he can provide projections.

“The fact that we dropped into orange just after New Year's for one or two weeks and then popped right back up, I know it was really disruptive, and I think it's kind of what got some of these conversations started,” he said.

Commissioner Peters praised Sutter's efforts and noted that the new health commissioner, who has been on the job since November, is proactive in working with county officials.

“He's kept us in the loop. We've had conversations. I think he fully understands where we're coming from, and I think he's tried to make the accommodations that will balance science with the economy,” he said.

Casagrande said Monday's discussion was important to help those in charge understand what it looks like to be 6 feet apart. Meeting in-person, rather than virtually or over the phone, he added, is a good reminder that “we're all human.”

“It's like anything else,” he said. “You either adapt and overcome or you fall by the wayside.”

