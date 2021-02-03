Bills would help businesses, students

INDIANAPOLIS – Struggling businesses and students could get help under two bills passed by the Indiana House on Tuesday.

They are both priorities of the House Republican caucus.

“It's no secret the toll COVID-19 has taken on small businesses,” said Rep. Shane Lindauer, R-Jasper.

House Bill 1004 creates the Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart grant program, which could provide grants of up to $50,000 to businesses experiencing significant losses due to the pandemic, like those in the tourism and hospitality industries.

The bill includes $30 million in funding, and Lindauer said all businesses are eligible based on their gross revenue losses.

Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, said the program is only needed because of the government response to the pandemic that included closing businesses indiscriminately.

“I'd like to see the economy back at work,” he said, starting with government dropping emergency orders limiting activities.

The bill passed 92-3. Goshen Republican Rep. Curt Nisly voted against the bill.

The House also approved House Bill 1008 – a $150 million remediation program for students who have fallen behind in school during the pandemic.

Students statewide missed out on months in the classroom when schools were closed in March.

Some reopened and some did not. Even those schools that opened have seen students quarantined often – missing in-person instruction.

The bill would allow local schools, universities, and other organizations to apply for $150 million in competitive grants to help students catch up.

It passed 94-2. One of the no votes was Nisly.

Both now move to the Senate.

