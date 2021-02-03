Board would oversee Solid Waste

The first order of business for Fort Wayne's new Solid Waste Advisory Board will be an audit of the Solid Waste Department's finances.

Creation of the board, proposed by Mayor Tom Henry's administration and brought to City Council by Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, was approved Tuesday in a 7-1 preliminary vote. One council member, Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent.

The Solid Waste Advisory Board would replace an existing working group composed of several neighborhood leaders and City Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, and Tom Didier, R-3rd, Solid Waste manager Matt Gratz said. The group, which was formed to address complaints over residential collection service provided by Red River Waste Solutions, met several times in 2018 and 2019 but only once in 2020, Gratz said.

The board would advise the Solid Waste Department and make recommendations to City Council, Gratz said. The board will comprise one representative from each of the city's four area partnerships, two City Council members or their appointees and one mayoral appointee.

The four neighborhood representatives will serve two-year terms, while the mayoral and council appointees will serve one-year terms, Tucker said.

“We feel this is a good direction to go in to solicit greater feedback from the residents, utilizing the neighborhood leaders who will serve on the board, and to be more transparent in the decision-making process of the Solid Waste Department.” Gratz said.

The board is expected to be formed immediately following a final City Council vote next week.

An amendment authored by Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, included the financial audit requirement. An audit, he said, would allow the advisory board to “fully understand the state of the finances and give fully advised and insightful advice going forward to City Council and the Solid Waste Department.”

Jehl's amendment, which was approved in an 8-0 vote, states the board “shall not make any recommendations of ... best practices, principles or rate increases until the audit has been completed and has reported its findings to the administration and common council.” It also requires the Solid Waste Department provide the advisory board quarterly financial reports “which compare the actual financials with the budget.”

“The Solid Waste Department shall also present its annual financial report to the board, and the board shall promptly provide a copy to the council administrator,” the amendment states.

Jehl's amendment also requires the Solid Waste Department to give the advisory board an annual budget presentation. The department is also prohibited from increasing staff levels, promoting staffing positions or initiating any “unbudgeted program exceeding $25,000 annually” without first presenting it to the advisory board.

Arp was the lone City Council member to vote against creating the new advisory board.

After the meeting, Arp said he believes City Council already has the resources needed to make informed decisions about the Solid Waste Department without adding another advisory board.

“We should be able to make decisions about that unencumbered,” he said. “We have the information; we don't need another commission.”

dgong@jg.net