Farm Show at Coliseum canceled because of COVID-19

The 2021 Fort Wayne Farm Show at Memorial Coliseum has succumbed to COVID-19.

The show's promoter, Tradexpos, Inc. of Austin, Minnesota, announced Wednesday the situation surrounding the pandemic was too precarious to navigate.

The show, which traditionally takes place in January, attracts thousands of people and vendors from around the Midwest. This year's show was postponed from January to March 9 to 11, but promoters had to rethink those plans, said Dan Slowinski, show director.

After reviewing COVID-19 regulations for events set by the state and current infection rates, the promoter and the Coliseum tried developing an alternative plan, Slowinski said.

But they were unable to do so, he said.

"There was not an option that would satisfy both Tradexpos’ high standard for the Fort Wayne Farm Show and the state regulations," Slowinski said.

"We exhausted multiple safety precautions in order to produce the iconic Fort Wayne Farm Show, including moving the show to March, modifying the floor plan and providing extra masks and sanitizer.

"In the end, although canceling the show was a tough decision, I feel we are taking the best course of action for everyone involved. I have no doubt the Fort Wayne Farm Show will return stronger than ever in 2022."

The show has rebooked for Jan.18 to 20, 2022.

The farm show attracts not only farmers but those in construction, home and landscape improvement, animal hobbyists and gardeners.

Attendees get tips from farm scientists, examine new technology and compare prices on everything from driveway stone and seed to sophisticated drones and giant tractors and combines.

The Coliseum has faced myriad pandemic-related cancellations and postponements, the facility's officials said at a board meeting Monday.

Among the 2021 cancellations are the Shrine Circus, the annual RV/camping show, a gun show, the boat show, Disney on Ice, the Vera Bradley Outlet Sale and the disAbilities Expo.

WinterJam and the Harlem Globetrotters have been postponed to 2022 and the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show has been rescheduled to April 15 to 18. A bridal show has been postponed to March 7.

Several other concerts from 2021 -- including For King & Country, JoJo Siwa, Lauren Daigle and Zach Williams -- have indicated they hope to go forward this year, Randy Brown, Coliseum vice president and general manager said Monday.

The venue had about $3 million in losses for 2020 and had to seek a subsidy from Allen County coffers for the first time in its history.

