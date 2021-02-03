House unanimously passes police reform bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana House members Tuesday unanimously embraced a police reform bill brought following summer protests on racial injustice.

The chamber gave the bill's author, Rep. Greg Steuerwald R-Avon, a standing ovation while he stood to the side with tears in his eyes.

“This summer you all came together,” House Speaker Todd Huston said. “This is the way the body is supposed to work.”

House Bill 1006 now moves to the Senate.

It does the following:

• Defines and bans chokeholds in all but deadly force situations;

• Makes it a misdemeanor for a police officer to turn off a body camera to conceal a criminal act;

• Expands reasons that can be used to decertify a bad police officer;

• Requires law enforcement agencies to share personnel information on an officer who has interviewed at another agency – which is aimed at “wandering officers” who resign before disciplinary action;

• Adds deescalation training and $70 million to upgrade the Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Panel OKs kids' lemonade stands

A House panel voted unanimously Tuesday to pass a bill protecting kids' lemonade stands – or other non-alcoholic beverages – from regulations such as permits or taxes.

Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, said some child-operated refreshment stands have been shut down in other states and this is a proactive measure to make sure that doesn't happen.

“We want to encourage young entrepreneurs,” he said.

House Bill 1077 says Hoosiers younger than 18 can operate refreshment stands on private property or public parks with permission from the owner of the property or the park manager. And they are limited to two consecutive days with a total of eight days in a 30-day period.

The bill moves to the full House.

Telehealth bill passes Senate

Telehealth opportunities would continue under a bill approved unanimously by the Indiana Senate on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 3 essentially codifies how telehealth has operated during the pandemic under executive orders issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb. It allows more providers and also a mix of technology, from audio to video.

Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, said virtual doctor visits have skyrocketed and doctors have seen fewer cancellations and emergency room visits as Hoosiers get help earlier in their illnesses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been transformational for telehealth,” he said.

The bill moves to the House.

Drink-and-wander bill advances

The Senate voted 39-8 to allow cities, towns or counties to establish outdoor refreshment areas where people could walk with open drinks they carried out from licensed restaurants or bars.

Senate Bill 238 lets people get a drink and leave the establishment and explore a specific area – such as a downtown or a park – established by local authorities.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, said Hoosiers would wear a band specifying the drink bought and from where.

Two area lawmakers voted no – Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, and Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.

