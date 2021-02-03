Legislation aimed at recouping farmers' losses after mill closed

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill heard Tuesday would retroactively allow about 30 northeast Indiana farmers to collect $1.2 million from the Indiana Grain Indemnity Fund following the failure of a grain mill company last year.

But that special dispensation isn't without controversy – especially when a co-owner of one of the collapsed sister-companies would get a payout. It is unknown what his exact claim would be and information requested to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture was not returned by Tuesday evening.

AgLand Grain and Salamonie Mills had operated under joint ownership since 2013 in Huntington and Wells counties. In March, the state agriculture department and the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency suspended their licenses. The owners had defaulted on multiple loans and in April voluntarily surrendered their licenses.

Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, said the bank came in and sold off the property to satisfy liens.

That is when the Grain Indemnity Fund jumped in. It is funded by farmers to recoup losses when licensed grain buyers fail. More than 200 farmers or groups have or will receive payouts totaling $9.2 million.

But about 30 farmers were determined ineligible because state law only covers transactions up to 15 months before a failure. Their claims total $1.2 million, according to Holdman.

His legislation, Senate Bill 364, would make some long-term reforms trying to avoid failures in the future. But it also would expand who could claim payouts from the Salamonie Mills and AgLand Grain failures.

He said he thinks the state agency erred when deciding the failure happened in March. He said there were bounced checks and other banking irregularities going back to the fall of 2019. If that was the trigger, then these other 30 farmers would be included in the 15-month look-back.

The bill would retroactively make them eligible.

Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, said Holdman is in a tough spot because he has constituents who want to be paid. But she said all of them signed a contract showing they would not be covered longer than 15 months.

And she noted that one farmer had an ownership interest in the failed grain company.

Leising is concerned that if the fund drops to $20 million it will kick in an automatic assessment on all farmers in the state until it is replenished. It currently has $31 million but had $36 million last year. And she noted the volatility of the markets could mean more grain buyer failures in the future.

Holdman said he has prepared an amendment to the bill that would exclude anyone with ownership interest in the retroactive claim. But he is concerned that might be unconstitutional under equal protection rights because the farmer/owner also paid into the fund.

Joe Miller, general counsel for Rose Acre Farms, strongly opposed changing the look-back period.

“Farmers contribute with a certain set of rules and now we are looking at changing the rules after the fact,” he said. “If you are holding grain past 12 months that is nothing but pure speculation.”

Holdman said the bill is not complete. “We need to do some more work.”

A committee vote could come next week.

