Parkview defends self on lien usage

Parkview Health is once again defending its reputation after a national publication called into question the local health care provider's billing and collection procedures based on a court case decided nearly a year ago.

The New York Times used a Garrett woman's lawsuit against Parkview to illustrate its story about some hospitals nationwide using “century-old lien laws to bypass insurers and charge patients, especially poorer ones, the full amount.”

An Allen Superior Court judge ruled in June that Parkview couldn't continue its policy of skipping Medicaid reimbursement in favor of billing patients the full amount for treatment of injuries received in accidents.

Parkview officials Tuesday said the nonprofit's billing practices previously complied with long-standing legal interpretation of the Indiana Hospital Lien Act.

Parkview revamped those practices after last year's court decision and no longer files liens for those enrolled in Medicaid, according to a statement provided to The Journal Gazette.

A lien is one way a hospital can attempt to obtain payment for treatment. In personal injury cases, hospitals can place claims on settlements patients receive from insurance companies. Parkview said it has always followed state and federal laws while working within the established system, using liens as they were intended.

“The hospital's balances are always 'in line behind' the patient's 20%, the attorney's percentage (per their agreement with each patient) and the attorney's expenses,” the statement said. “If the amount left from the settlement after these deductions is less than the hospital balance, the hospital has agreed to accept the statutory amount as payment in full.”

The statement, provided by Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle, said the health care provider forgave more than $127 million in charity care in 2019.

“It's important to note that Parkview utilizes hospital liens to seek payment from patients in very few situations,” the statement said, adding the amount is “less than one-tenth of 1%” of the more than 1 million patients treated each year. That translates to fewer than 1,000 cases.

Following the collection policy's revision, Parkview filed 157 liens for payment between July 1 and Dec. 31, officials said.

“Moreover, Parkview has always taken a conservative and fair approach to collections,” the statement said. “For example, it has been our long-standing policy not to pursue aggressive collection actions like seeking (civil arrest) against patients for unpaid debts or attempting to foreclose on a patient's home or other property to collect a debt.”

Parkview also offers financial assistance to those unable to pay medical bills and doesn't turn away patients who can't afford to pay for medically necessary care, the statement said.

This isn't the first time the New York Times has singled out Parkview Health as an example of what could be described as hospital greed.

In May 2019, Parkview landed on a list of hospitals that charge the highest prices, based on a 60-page Rand Corp. study that compared prices private health insurance plans paid to almost 1,600 hospitals in 25 states from 2015 to 2017. The study ranked Indiana highest among states charging the most.

Pricing information was gathered from participating insurance companies, self-insured employers and state-based all-payer claims databases. Indiana doesn't have any of the latter. Rankings were determined by comparing prices to Medicare reimbursement rates.

It's not surprising that hospitals charge more than the federal Medicare program pays because reimbursement rates are in the neighborhood of 85% of the cost of providing care, according to the American Hospital Association. Any provider that charged Medicare rates for all payers could not stay in business, losing money with every service performed, association officials say.

Each hospital decides how much to charge for various procedures, based on the outcome of contract negotiations. The study found that Parkview's rates were almost four times what Medicare pays.

“We had no idea where we stood vs. others,” Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett said in 2019. “It's been confidential information in the past.”

Traditionally, insurance companies don't want competitors to know the size of discounts they've negotiated with health care providers. As for the providers, they could run afoul of antitrust laws if they shared pricing strategies.

Parkview officials said then that the information studied was too limited to draw conclusions.

Overall, the data represented about 2% of the population with private insurance coverage. The report's authors admitted in 2019 “it is possible that estimates are not representative of the prices paid by the broader privately insured population.”

A follow-up Rand report issued in September again ranked Parkview as charging the second-highest prices. Parkview officials criticized that report also, saying the study was too narrowly focused and based on outdated data.

