State death toll surpasses 10,000

Total confirmed and probable deaths of Indiana residents from COVID-19 hit 10,000 Tuesday, state health department statistics show – even while Hoosiers are getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in large numbers and new cases continue on the decline.

Statewide, 9,677 Hoosiers are confirmed through testing to have died from COVID-19. An additional 377 probable deaths have been reported based on the symptoms of people for whom no positive test is on record. The state reported 95 new deaths Tuesday.

Of those deaths, 577 were Allen County residents, including 12 new deaths county officials reported Tuesday because of a delay in reporting.

On the other hand, 586,937 people statewide have received their first vaccine dose and 155,362 have become fully vaccinated since the start of vaccinations Dec. 14.

Nearly 20,000 Hoosiers – 19,910 – received their first dose of vaccine on Monday alone. An additional 9,055 received their second dose then.

Allen County reported 477 first doses and 903 second shots Monday. Total vaccinations in Allen County number 30,935 first shots and 10,802 completed vaccinations.

However, vaccine uptake around northeast Indiana is considerably less.

Fully vaccinated people range from 353 in Wells County and 361 in LaGrange County to 1,168 in Kosciusko County and 1,093 in Steuben County.

In northeast Indiana's 10 counties outside Allen County, 31,472 first shots have been reported, and 7,432 people have been fully vaccinated.

The state Monday opened vaccination registration to those 65 and older, although many Fort Wayne-area sites have no open slots until late this month or early March.

Allen County reported 95 new cases Tuesday, the fourth straight day when new cases were less than 100. That brings Allen County's total cases to 33,869.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county Tuesday stood at 8% through Jan. 26, in the orange range, or second-highest category in the state's color-coded system for gauging the seriousness of the epidemic.

Statewide, 1,567 new cases were reported Tuesday. They bring Indiana's totals to 629,903 total cases.

The state's seven-day positivity rating is 8.1%.

DeKalb County on Tuesday reported an additional 10 cases of COVID-19, bringing county totals to 3,637 and 73 deaths.

