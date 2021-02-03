We don't need to impose our choices on others

I read somewhere that we frequently judge other drivers based on how fast we, ourselves, are going.

Anyone driving 15 miles an hour slower is surely an idiot. And anyone going 15 miles an hour faster is quickly labeled a maniac.

I remember that observation because it rang so true to me. I plead guilty to having the same thoughts about other drivers whose speeds differ greatly from what I believe is safe and appropriate.

The coronavirus pandemic brought those musings to mind recently. We each have determined -- for ourselves and our families -- what is safe and appropriate behavior related to COVID-19.

And anyone who differs with our personal decisions seems like either a party animal or party pooper.

Have you heard about some people who not only wear masks and gloves to the grocery but sanitize their boxes of Bran Flakes and cans of corn after they get home? They wipe down their car door handles before every time they slide behind the wheel and quarantine Amazon packages for a week before opening them.

It's easy to wonder if the people making those decisions are crazed germaphobes.

Then there's the opposite approach.

If you're on Facebook, your news feed probably included numerous photos of multi-generational, holiday family gatherings with no face masks in sight. New Year's Eve parties with hundreds of revelers were also discovered in some cities and broken up by police.

Pubic health professionals would be the first to say those people are reckless reality deniers.

There's no middle ground except what we stake out for ourselves, it seems.

Once again, I'm guilty of making those judgments.

After dealing with the coronavirus up close -- my husband was very sick with it for four weeks, I have strong opinions about which situations feel safe and which don't. And I will continue to make choices based on those calculations.

But I'm trying to let go of the judgments.

We will each, as the Bible says, reap what we sow. If someone I believe has been careless contracts the coronavirus, it doesn't help anyone if I silently decide they deserved it.

