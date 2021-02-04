Changes to board's makeup suggested

Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl believes changing the makeup of the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board will foster better communication between the mayor's office and the City Council on economic development issues.

That's why Jehl, R-2nd, sponsored a resolution formally asking the Indiana General Assembly to change the Capital Improvement Board's makeup and allow the City Council to appoint a member. The measure was approved in an 8-0 preliminary City Council vote Tuesday.

The board, Jehl said, is important because it deals in a large amount of tax revenue. The Capital Improvement Board is responsible for disbursement of the Allen County Supplemental Food and Beverage Tax. It also oversees operation of Grand Wayne Center.

“With this being such an important board it only makes sense to have both the legislative and executive combination of appointments,” he said.

The Capital Improvement Board was created by state statute and only the General Assembly can amend its composition, Jehl said.

Of the seven-member board, three are chosen by the mayor of Fort Wayne and three are chosen by the Allen County commissioners. The board then appoints the final member.

Adding a City Council appointee to the Capital Improvement Board would bring positive collaboration between two branches of local government that have found themselves at odds over the past several years, Jehl said during an interview Wednesday. Council members often find out about new projects when they're reported by the media, he said.

“At that phase, the deal points are already put together and council is either a rubber stamp or is in a position to publicly blow something up,” he said. “The way Electric Works transpired this year – whether you're happy with it or not happy with it – would have resulted in much less embarrassment for the city had the mayor and city council both had appointments on the CIB talking about things on a regular basis.”

In a separate 8-0 vote, the City Council approved a resolution – also sponsored by Jehl – requesting the General Assembly make substantial changes to the Community Crossings Grant program. Jehl said he worked with the city administration to craft the resolution.

Under Community Crossings, eligible projects can receive up to $1 million in matching state funds. The program is funded using taxes generated by gasoline sales. Allen County received a $1 million grant through the Community Crossings program last year.

It's “a wildly popular program,” Jehl told the council on Tuesday.

The problem, Jehl said, is that Community Crossings is a “one size fits all program,” that caps grants at $1 million and the way the program is set up favors Indiana's rural communities over larger urban centers.

The city of Fort Wayne comprises 4% of the state's population and its residents pay about 4% of the state's gasoline tax income, but only receives about 0.4% of the program's roughly $100 million funding, he added.

“To give a one size fits all road funding literally is enough, potentially, to pave three-quarters of the streets in a small community in one year, whereas we only receive 4% of our street funding from this program,” Jehl said. “So one size fits all simply doesn't work and nobody's really asked the state legislators, in a serious way, to look at it.”

Jehl said he knows Fort Wayne will never receive an equal portion of the Community Crossings funds and that the program will always favor rural areas. That's why the request is for “a modest change ... of either allowing second-class cities to have a higher threshold or a guaranteed distribution.

“Either way, at this point now that the program's been implemented for several years, if you're a small community and received funding from this program, your roads should be looking wonderful,” Jehl said. “It's now the second-class cities and the first-class cities that are still struggling to pave their roads because there has been a disproportionate distribution the last couple of years.”

