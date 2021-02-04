Food tax increase won't get hearing

The Indiana General Assembly will not hear any bills seeking to increase local food and beverage taxes this legislative session.

Sen. Travis Holdman, chairman of the state senate's Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, said in a news release Wednesday that he and his fellow Republican committee members agree that now is not an appropriate time to consider these tax increases as the economy continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holdman's statement comes a week after Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry asked the General Assembly to consider changing the law to allow local governments to increase food and beverage taxes without approval from state lawmakers. Henry has said no tax increases would be on the table until at least January 2022.

Henry “has a tremendous amount of respect for Sen. Holdman and certainly understands his position on a food and beverage tax for Fort Wayne,” city spokesman John Perlich said Wednesday.

“We do know Fort Wayne is in need of additional capital to help support future economic development projects that will benefit the city of Fort Wayne and the state of Indiana,” Perlich said. “We look forward to continuing a dialogue with state and local leaders to find resources to support the city's growth and development.”

Holdman's statement also came less than two hours after Republican members of the Fort Wayne city and Allen County councils held a news conference to announce plans to introduce a joint resolution urging the General Assembly to oppose Henry's proposal.

The fate of that resolution, co-sponsored by all five Republican City Council members, is unclear in light of Holdman's statement. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said the sponsors plan to coordinate with state lawmakers to find out “whether they'd like us to follow through with the resolution.”

If approved, the resolution would be the first significant piece of joint legislation between the city and county councils in a decade.

More than a dozen people crowded inside Don Hall's Gas House in downtown Fort Wayne on Wednesday to oppose any changes to the food and beverage tax, arguing that an increase would only serve to further harm an industry ravaged by the pandemic.

“Our local restaurants have been one of the most damaged segments of our economy and we cannot take any actions to further hurt them, their employees and the families they support,” County Council President Kyle Kerley said in a statement.

The food and beverage tax, which was implemented in 1986, is currently set at 1%.

“The restaurants and their employees are hurting,” Jimmy Schindler, owner of Bandido's restaurant, said in a statement. “Twenty percent of all restaurants in Indiana have already closed since the pandemic began.”

In response to Wednesday's news conference, Perlich said Henry's administration's intent “was to help continue the growth and momentum we're experiencing in Fort Wayne.”

“We weren't looking to harm restaurants and customers. We know the pandemic has been extremely difficult on the hospitality industry,” he said. “That's why we were going to take our time on any possible implementation until the restaurant industry had recovered from the economic hardships due to the pandemic. That could have been a year or two away.”

Perlich noted that Henry's proposal did have the support of some local restaurants and businesses.

If City Council members choose to move forward with the resolution, it will likely be introduced on Tuesday.

The County Council would discuss the bill during its meeting this month, as well.

Regardless of whether the resolution moves forward, Jehl said he is appreciative that members of the General Assembly are listening.

“(The proposal) was ill-advised in the first place and I'm glad the state legislature and the local fiscal bodies are in unison in seeing that,” he said.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said he understands there is a need for more revenue for future projects designed to enhance and strengthen Fort Wayne's economy, but he said imposing more taxes on restaurants and bars is not the answer.

“We have to find a different avenue,” he said. “It has to be a conscious decision on everybody's part to do the right thing and not penalize restaurants and bars. They just can't take any more.”

