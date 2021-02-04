Local Burmese protest coup

Scores of members of the Fort Wayne area's community of refugees from Myanmar, formerly Burma, congregated around the Allen County Courthouse on Wednesday to protest what's been called a military coup in their homeland last weekend.

Many wore red, a predominant color in the country's flag, and carried signs demanding the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, a longtime pro-democracy leader and Nobel laureate. She was detained by the military, as was the country's president, Win Myint.

The Fort Wayne demonstrators in an unsigned statement called for U.S. sanctions against the military government and the release of Suu Kyi and other political detainees, as well as other actions by the international community.

The Rev. James Keller, a Lutheran pastor who has worked with Burmese refugees in Fort Wayne for many years as the founder of Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese, said the local community would be concerned about a military takeover in their homeland.

The original groups of refugees resettled here in the 1990s were fleeing political oppression by the military, he said.

“They were fighting for democracy and supported Aung San Suu Kyi,” he said. “Obviously, they are going to be very upset.”

The coup came after pro-democracy forces won a parliamentary election “in a landslide,” Keller said.

But the military contested that, claiming the ruling government did not investigate allegations of election fraud and should not have held the election during the pandemic.

Gen. Min Aung Hlaing has been announced as in charge for a year and a state of emergency has been declared.

Many in the West have condemned the development, including President Joe Biden, who has threatened new sanctions. The coup amounts to a “direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and rule of law,” he said.

Keller said he had talked with several pro-democracy friends in Myanmar who said they can still assemble in small groups and some have protested “by going outside and banging pots” at a designated time, he said.

The demonstrators' statement called on the U.S. “to impose restrictions on the financial and material supports to the newly created military government, and to bring all the responsible parties of the military coup to justice.”

The statement also asks the United Nations “to reconvene the U.N. Security Council meeting on Burma and put effective pressure on the generals to restore democracy and rule of law in Burma.”

Demonstrators' signs in English read “We Oppose Coup in Myanmar” and “Save Myanmar.” Posters featured pictures of Suu Kyi, who was under house arrest over 15 years and visited Fort Wayne in 2012 to urge young people to return and help her install democracy.

The area community is at least 3,000 to 6,000 people from various ethnic groups and religions, including Roman Catholic and Protestant Christians, Muslims and Buddhists, Keller said. Members of all those groups are among Suu Kyi's supporters, he said.

The community has been called the largest settlement of people from the former Burma outside the nation, Keller said.

