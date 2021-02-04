Stories by newest Hoosiers to help promote state

State officials are turning to some of Indiana's newest residents to sing the Hoosier State's praises.

Hoosiers By Choice, an online promotion, asks residents who grew up elsewhere to record videos of themselves talking about why they moved to Indiana and what they love about the state.

The goal is to attract tourists, college students, job candidates and aspiring entrepreneurs to visit Indiana in hopes they will move here.

The Indiana Destination Development Corp. became a quasi-government agency in July 2020.

“We talked about how we have such good things going on here,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said during a Zoom interview. “We don't do a very good job of telling our story. I say we are humble Hoosiers.”

Elaine Bedel, CEO and secretary of Indiana Destination Development, had the idea of allowing those who see the state with fresh eyes to share their experiences.

“It just dawned on me that I've been hearing these stories from people,” she said during the same interview. “It's fun. It's heartwarming to hear someone say, 'This is why I love Indiana.'”

Many of the stories describe Hoosiers as friendly and welcoming, Bedel said. “A lot of it comes back to the people here,” she added.

The Indiana Association of Realtors is sponsoring the effort, which state officials will spread through shares on social media. If more organizations agree to underwrite the year-long campaign, Crouch said, Indiana Destination Development might also invest in advertising.

Crouch and Bedel brainstormed ways to promote the website during their joint interview with The Journal Gazette. Bedel mentioned the state will take center stage nationwide next month when college basketball fans tune in to watch the annual NCAA tournament, which will be played solely in Indiana to reduce potential COVID-19 spread.

Crouch countered that the Hoosiers By Choice website would receive tremendous exposure if she can persuade NCAA officials to include the online address in the series of images displayed on the arena's scoreboards. She promised to contact Mark Emmert, the NCAA's president, to float the idea.

“I think it's worth a conversation,” Bedel said. “You never know until you ask.”

Bedel and Crouch are also encouraging employers and corporate recruiters to share the website with prospective job candidates. The easiest way to attract new employers is to show the state has a talented workforce, they said.

When focus groups nationwide were asked their impressions of Indiana, many participants didn't know where the state is or what life here might be like.

Bedel said state officials have the advantage of starting from a neutral position when trying to create a positive impression. They will post two new videos every week in an effort to keep people returning to the site. Also, they are soliciting video submissions from the public and hope to include at least one from each of Indiana's 92 counties. The goal is to compile 100 total testimonials.

A future, similar project will feature what Bedel described as boomerang Hoosiers – people who grew up here, left for awhile and chose to return.

Although the various videos are aimed at outsiders, transplanted residents' stories also can instill pride in native Hoosiers, Crouch said. “We take (Indiana) for granted,” she added. “We don't think about how great our state is.”

