Fort Wayne/Allen County

Allied sets goal for meal deliveries

Allied Payment Network's giving program, Be an Ally to Our Fort Wayne Heroes, provided meals throughout December and January to hospital health care workers in Fort Wayne, location of the company's headquarters.

Allied CEO and founder Ralph Marcuccilli has enlisted the help of several area companies, and Allied has challenged other area individuals and businesses to help deliver 5,000 meals through February.

Since Dec. 4, Allied has delivered 3,688 meals to workers at Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, as well as Parkview Regional Medical Center, Parkview Hospital Randallia, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.

Each meal costs about $7, and the company hopes to raise an additional $8,800 to meet the new goal.

Donations are accepted through the giving program's GoFundMe fundraiser page, alliedpayment.com/fort-wayne-heroes.

All funds raised will be used to underwrite the cost of the meals.

Corporate sponsors include Summit Brands, Sweetwater Sound, Fort Financial Credit Union, Gratitude Catering and Mancino's Pizza and Grinders.

Food bank cancels Saturday program

The Saturday Helping Hands distribution program run by Community Harvest Food Bank will be canceled Saturday.

A statement from the food bank said the safety of volunteers and the clients is important and that the forecast colder temperatures and wind chills present a risk for visitors during an outdoors distribution.

All other scheduled programs will operate as normal, the statement said.

For questions about food assistance programs, call Community Harvest Food Bank at 260-447-3696 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

BBB warns of scam concerning grants

The Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana warned Thursday of an ongoing government grant scam targeting low-income victims and tricking them into believing they might be eligible for a government grant if they pay a fee.

A Fort Wayne woman recently reported losing $800 to this scam, the BBB said. A friend from the woman's church forwarded her a Facebook message with information for a $50,000 income-based government grant.

Because the message was from a friend, she believed the information was legitimate. She continued the conversation and “applied” for the grant because she is low income and on disability. The profile turned out to be that of a scammer.

The woman was told to buy $200 in eBay gift cards from a local Walgreens and provide the unique bar code as payment. Then, she was instructed to send another $100 iTunes gift card; this continued until she had sent the scammers a total of $800 in gift cards. She never received a promised check in return.

Marjorie Stephens, local BBB president and CEO, said it's a red flag whenever a consumer is asked to pay for something with a gift card. “No legitimate company will ask for payment via gift cards,” she said in a statement. Also, no legitimate government agency will ask for a processing fee paid in advance for a free grant.

Area

6 local agencies get AWS grants

Turnstone Center announced it and five other agencies received Vantage Grants awarded by AWS Foundation.

AWS Foundation launched a new Vantage Grant awarding a total of $450,000 to six select disability service providers in the first round of evaluation.

The organizations funded were Arc of Noble County, Carey Services, Cardinal Services, Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, Pathfinder Services and Turnstone.

Each received $75,000 to identify barriers they face and find solutions that can transform how they serve the disability community in northeast Indiana, a news release said.

During the second round of the Vantage Grant process, these organizations will present potential solutions to for the opportunity to receive additional funding.

Indiana

Fraud reports top 30,000, FTC says

The Federal Trade Commission received 30,537 fraud reports from Indiana consumers last year, according to data released Thursday. Hoosiers reported losing more than $31.6 million to fraud.

The median loss was $240.

The top category of reports received from consumers in Indiana was identity theft, followed by impostor scams; online shopping and negative reviews; prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries; and credit bureaus, information furnishers and report users.

Across all types of reports, the FTC last year received a total of 44,406 reports from consumers in Indiana.

Nationally, consumers reported losing more than $3.3 billion to fraud in 2020, up from $1.8 billion in 2019. Almost $1.2 billion of losses reported last year were due to impostor scams, while online shopping accounted for about $246 million in reported losses from consumers, according to the FTC.

In 2020, the FTC introduced ReportFraud.ftc.gov, an updated platform for filing reports with the agency.

The FTC uses the reports it receives through the Consumer Sentinel Network as the starting point for many of its law enforcement investigations, and the agency also shares these reports with more than 2,800 law enforcement users around the country.

– Journal Gazette