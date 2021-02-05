Coliseum won't get to host tourney

For the second straight year, Memorial Coliseum's plans to host the NCAA Division III men's basketball Final Four have been canceled.

The NCAA canceled all Division III winter sports championships because of a lack of participation from its member schools amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the college sports governing body announced late Wednesday.

The Coliseum hosted the Division III men's basketball semifinals and finals in conjunction with Manchester University and Visit Fort Wayne in 2019 and is scheduled to do so every year through 2026. In 2020, the event was canceled because of concerns about the pandemic.

The March cancellations also cost the Coliseum a women's Division I regional, which will not return to Fort Wayne this season. Losing those events cost the city an estimated $1.775 million, according to Visit Fort Wayne estimates.

“NCAA events bring prestige to our community, help our hospitality community recover and sustain jobs, and brings our community together around a common love in our Hoosier state – basketball,” Visit Fort Wayne CEO Dan O'Connell said in a statement in October when the NCAA awarded the Coliseum the Division III men's championship events from 2023 through 2026.

Nathan Dennison, the vice president of sales at Memorial Coliseum, said the venue had been expecting the cancellations because the number of colleges playing Division III basketball do not meet the NCAA's benchmarks for holding the events.

For men's and women's basketball, the NCAA set a standard of 60% participation to determine whether it would hold the championship events. According to a survey completed in January, just 51.4% of men's basketball teams are playing and only 53.8% of women's programs are having seasons.

Other sports have even fewer programs participating. The NCAA's cancellation order includes men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's indoor track and field, men's and women's ice hockey and wrestling in addition to basketball.

“While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our Division has not returned to winter sport practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation,” Fayneese Miller, chair of the NCAA Division III Presidents Council, said in a statement.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so. ... We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience, and, for us, this means having a meaningful number of competitions. We hope this is possible for our spring championship.”

Dennison said the Coliseum had been expecting about 2,600 people to attend the Division III men's basketball Final Four in Fort Wayne this season.

Trine is among the schools affected by the cancellation order. The Thunder's men's and women's basketball programs are in the midst of excellent seasons, with the men compiling an 8-0 record as of Thursday and the women at 5-1 after suffering their first loss of the season Wednesday.

The women's team was in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 last season, set to play a game in Bowdoin, Maine, when the rest of the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

“It's just disappointing because to be honest with you, a lot of times when the season ends, there's closure,” Trine coach Andy Rang said at the time. “There's no closure now. Even with a win or a loss, there's closure, but with this, there's not. I think there's kind an empty feeling with all of us.”

The Thunder basketball programs can still compete for the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference and tournament championships this season. The league's postseason tournaments on the hardwood remain scheduled for early March.

Indianapolis gets Big Ten tourney

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament, originally slated to be played in Chicago, will shift to Indianapolis, according to multiple reports. The tournament, scheduled for March 10-14, will reportedly be played at Lucas Oil Stadium rather than Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which will host the Big Ten women's tournament March 9 to 13.

The men's tournament was played at Bankers Life in 2020 but was canceled after one day of games because of the pandemic.

