Majority of area in orange as virus eases

Whitley County is one of only four Indiana counties that remain in the COVID-19 red zone, and the only such county in northeast Indiana, state health statistics show.

Red is the most serious level in the state's color-coded system for gauging the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The color signifies widespread transmission of the virus in the community.

The rating is based on the weekly number of new cases per 100,000 people and a seven-day positivity rate of 15% or greater.

Last week, 34 counties were in red. This week, most northeast Indiana counties dropped into, or remained in, orange, the second most serious level.

Orange counties include Allen County, as well as DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange and Wabash. Adams, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben and Wells counties are among the eight Indiana counties in yellow, the third-highest category.

More Indiana counties are now in cautionary yellow than in red. The only other red counties are Gibson in southwest Indiana, Switzerland in southeast Indiana and Warren in northwest Indiana.

Whitley County qualified for continuing in red because of having a 7-day positivity rate of 17.08% as of Sunday and 347 new cases per 100,000 residents during that time. The county reported 13 new cases Thursday and no new deaths. The county has seen 3,267 cases and 34 deaths overall.

The positivity rate is the percentage of all COVID-19 tests that came back positive. Whitley's positivity rate is the highest in the state and was reported to have risen from the previous week.

Being in the red means Whitley County continues limits on social gatherings, including receptions for weddings and funerals. They are limited to 25 people, although there are no limits on religious services.

Restaurants and bars are limited to 75% of capacity indoors and bar patrons in groups must stay 6 feet from other groups. Tables must be spaced to accommodate six feet of social distance.

The county's COVID-19 coordinator, Scott Wagner, did not return a call seeking information about what is influencing the numbers.

However, the county earlier this week issued a statement saying the county's rate of infection is “higher (than) we had hoped.”

The county is continuing to follow federal and state health guidance in an attempt to slow the rate of infection, the statement says.

“While Whitley County's positivity rate has been high over the last week, the number of overall infected individuals is comparable to the surrounding similarly-sized counties,” the statement adds.

Allen County reported 138 new cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 34,160 cases and 578 deaths. Indiana's new cases number 2,403 and new deaths 37.

A total of 633,690 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 11,231 have been confirmed to have died from it. An additional 406 probable deaths have been reported based on symptoms but without a positive test result.

The state Thursday also added 1,507 deaths identified through an audit of 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 death records and test results to Thursday's totals.

