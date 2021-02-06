Cold begins weeklong siege

Weather systems coming in from Canada seem to promise more cold and more snow, but the bright side is that the blanket of snow you see outside your picture window protects your water mains and pipes.

Todd Holsten, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, apologized Friday for the freezing temperatures and snow forecasts, but he was quick to point out that the snow insulates the ground and keeps the pipes from freezing.

“Winter is here for sure,” Holsten said, but if you're a skier, that is good news. “I'm sure they're jumping up and down with joy in Michigan. It's not been a good season for sure.”

Today, Holsten predicted a high between 15 and 20 degrees with wind chills near zero and 1 to 3 inches of snow possible tonight, where lows will be about 5 degrees.

On Super Bowl Sunday, he said, the high will be near 15 with a nighttime low of zero to 5 above.

“It's going to persist much of next week,” Holsten said.

On Monday, there is a chance of snow with “a more important storm system coming for Thursday and Friday,” he added. “It looks like a more robust system with some potential Gulf moisture getting incorporated into it.”

Highs for Valentine's Day weekend are expected to be about 10 degrees.

“We may go below zero next week, especially if we get another significant dump of snow,” Holsten said.

The cold makes it tougher for the homeless, but with the warming center open since Dec. 21, even during these days of the coronavirus, shelter is possible.

St. Joseph Missions and Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network run a warming center at the old Rescue Mission at 301 W. Superior St. as the lead agencies. The new Rescue Mission on West Washington Street at Lafayette offers overnight accommodations for men, according to a release from the city of Fort Wayne.

The warming center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and offers an overnight shelter for homeless single women every night. Pandemic protocols are followed, according to Lisa Fabian, St. Joseph Missions executive director.

“The Winter Contingency Program is working diligently to provide shelter to as many guests as safely possible under COVID restrictions. We thank the city of Fort Wayne, Just Neighbors, and all of our community partners, local churches, and generous individual donors for coming together to care for our homeless neighbors during this brutal cold spell,” Fabian wrote in an email.

The Rev. Joshua Gale, executive director of Just Neighbors, said the federally funded project has spent about $25,000 offering the dual warming center and overnight shelter for women. The money spent has also benefited restaurants contracted to serve meals, Gale said, including Umi, Klemm's, Well Grounded Café, Mancino's and Don Chavas.

Church congregations have also helped serve people coming through the doors. Statistics provided by Fabian indicate the shelter has consistently sheltered 45 women. The longest stay has been 32 days with an average of eight days. The average number of men and women visiting the warming shelter has been 65, but numbers in the cold went up to about 85.

The warming center needs full-size trash bags, flats of water bottles, individual fruit cups, applesauce and chewy granola bars with fruit, Gale said.

“Those we do for breakfast,” Gale said.

