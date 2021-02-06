Consideration key as recovery from virus takes its time

A certain five-word phrase is spoken often in my house: “Would you mind if I ... ”

My husband, a very considerate man, is typically the one who starts sentences that way. Here are some of the ways he ends them:

“ ... eat the last of the lasagna leftovers?”

“ ... wait until halftime to finish doing the dishes?”

“ ... turn down the volume on the TV? It's a little bit loud.”

“ ... turn on the ceiling fan? It's warm in here.”

“ ... wait until after this documentary ends before coming to bed?”

Believe me, I know how fortunate I am to have such a thoughtful husband. I don't deserve him ... but we'll keep that little secret between us.

Those familiar sentences have ended differently, however, since my husband spent about four weeks actively battling the coronavirus before testing negative in January. Now, they often go like this:

“Would you mind if I take a nap?”

“Would you mind if I stay home while you go grocery shopping?”

“Would you mind if I ask you to roll the trash bin to the curb this week?”

I've been reading articles lately about COVID-19 long-haulers. I don't know of a definitive way to determine whether someone qualifies as one. Even if there were such a test, I can't say for sure my husband would test positive.

What I do know is recovery from the coronavirus can be a maddening process that alternates between good and bad days. You don't know what to expect from one week to the next.

By the way, my response to my husband's questions ... both the old and new versions ... is typically: “Of course not!”

I can be considerate, too.

