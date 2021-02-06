County renews alliance funding

The Allen County commissioners Friday approved by a 3-0 vote to continue paying half the salary of a key staff member of the NewAllen Alliance.

The group steers the state's 2017 Stellar Communities multimillion-dollar grant for projects in seven small communities in east Allen County.

They are Grabill, Harlan, Hoagland, Leo-Cedarville, Monroeville, New Haven and Woodburn. This year's county cost will be $27,000, under the $30,000 approved last year. The money pays half the salary of Kristi Sturtz of Sturtz Public Management Group, Churubusco. She is NewAllen's only paid staff member.

Commissioners were told fewer hours were required this year, as no grant applications are expected. The commissioners have been funding NewAllen's work since 2017 at declining amounts.

NewAllen on Friday announced Phase 1 of the Kady Gene Cove is nearing completion. The affordable housing development in New Haven is one of several Stellar Communities projects.

As part of NewAllen's East Allen Rural Revival plan, the $8 million project received affordable housing tax credits from the state.

The project's first phase consists of 50 two-bedroom duplex units for low-income seniors on 10 acres on the southwest side of New Haven.

The project's leasing office at 910 Kateland Place opened this week and is taking applications from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Information is available at 260-305-4961. The project should be close to completion by May.

In other business, the commissioners approved an agreement with Harvey Auctions, Fort Wayne, for conducting the upcoming tax sale of delinquent real estate.

The agreement carries two hourly rates – $57 per hour or $72.50 an hour, depending on whether coronavirus regulations at the time require additional staff to comply with social distancing.

The sale will take place at Memorial Coliseum but no date has been set.

The commissioners also unanimously approved a Coliseum request for the purchase of three Daktronics video displays for the conference center.

With warranty and installation, the cost of the project is $568.23.

