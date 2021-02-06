Roller Dome alters policy after fight

Things are going to change at the Roller Dome North after a fight between two groups of teenage girls brought the fun to an end a week ago.

Around 10 p.m. Jan. 30, a fight broke out between two girls and grew to include about eight or nine girls, according to rink owner Kim Wall. The fight eventually involved between 30 and 40 teens.

The security guard and an on-duty police officer were able to direct the fighting outside, but the crowd then surrounded the officers, Wall said. Back up was called including the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crimes Unit.

“It was a fight between a group of teenage girls,” Sgt. Gary Hensler wrote in an email. “Due to the crowd size, the off-duty officer working security called for back up.”

Wall said there had never been an incident like this in the 70-year history of the roller rink.

“The Fort Wayne police and any officer who showed up took care of the problem,” Wall said.

Wall decided to shut down tonight's skate and will institute policy changes for entrance in the future. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent and a parent can include four teens under his or her care, Wall said.

As far as music, some criticism was posted on the Roller Dome's website about the skating rink's choice of music.

However, Wall took issue with that. Songs are coded G, PG and teen from a national site and the DJ sticks to the program, depending on the rink time and crowd, he said.

“We will go back to the G and PG,” Wall said, which would include artists such as Britney Spears and boy bands.

Wall routinely is in Zoom meetings with other rink owners across the United States, and this kind of behavior has become more commonplace, he said.

A Roller Dome North Facebook post on Monday indicated there'd been trouble: “Due to the activities of last Saturday night, this Saturday night 7:30 to 10:30 will be canceled. The Roller Dome Management is going to take the time to reformat that session. We will come back with family-oriented times and music format. We will keep you posted as to the new times, admission prices, and music format. We are sorry for the inconvenience but for 70 years we have strived to be a family-friendly and safe place for our customers to skate.”

