Virus kills 49 more Hoosiers, state says

An additional 1,529 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing and 49 more residents have died.

Those numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health bring the total number of cases in the state to 635,171 and the number of deaths to 11,280.

In Allen County, two more residents have died and another 71 have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the totals to 34,231 cases and 580 deaths Friday.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter on Friday revised and renewed local public health restrictions to help slow any future surges of COVID-19 if the county shifts back into the state's red advisory level. Allen County is currently in the orange level.

The local order mirrors all guest and capacity limits for social gatherings and events laid out in Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order and provides outlined information needed for event plans submitted to the health department as required by the executive order.

The local order revises restaurant and bar capacity limits to 75% with limited bar seating if the county shifts to the red advisory level. Restaurants and bars currently face no capacity limits, so long as social distancing is practiced and masks are worn unless a patron is consuming food and drink.

Gyms and fitness centers don't have restrictions now, but would return to 50% capacity if the county were to return to the red level.

“While we are glad to see the continued decrease in COVID-19 spread in the county, we want to be prepared with a renewed local public health order so our community has advanced notice of possible restrictions if these positive trends do not continue,” Sutter said.

“We are grateful for the input we received from local business owners so we could develop informed and measured requirements if Allen County finds itself in the red category once again.”

To date, 2,989,069 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, an increase of 6,043 from Thursday.

A total of 7,181,084 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020, state health officials said.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Deaconess Downtown Clinic Vax site in Evansville.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is one tool we have to help Hoosiers end this pandemic and return to a sense of normalcy,” Crouch said. “Thank you to the health care workers who helped administer my vaccination, and I encourage eligible Hoosiers to schedule an appointment and help keep themselves healthy with this extra layer of protection. Registering online was easy and only took me a couple of minutes.”

Crouch, who is 68, received the Pfizer vaccination and is scheduled to receive her second dose in about three weeks.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.