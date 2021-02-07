Boy Scouts to kick off virus-relief food drive

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Anthony Wayne Area Council, Summit District has decided to return the Scouting for Food event.

The council is partnering with Associated Churches and hopes to deliver food at the end of the week of Feb. 14. The event is an annual program of the Boy Scouts of America and is usually organized at the local level to collect food for area food banks.

The kickoff begins at 2 p.m. today at the Anthony Wayne Area Council, 8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.

The event aims to help those in the community affected by the pandemic.

The Allen County Health Department announced 166 more Allen County residents tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday. No new deaths were reported. This brings the total to 34,397 cases and 580 deaths.

The Allen County case count includes 12,009 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Statewide, the Indiana Department of Health announced 2,855 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday for a total of 637,987 Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

A total of 11,346 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 67 from the previous day. Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,999,073 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 7,237,304 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of Saturday, 681,965 Hoosiers had received a first dose of vaccine, and 205,712 are fully vaccinated.