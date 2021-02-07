Children's Zoo tigers contract COVID-19

The Sumatran tigers living at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo have COVID-19, the facility announced Saturday.

Both tigers, named Bugara and Indah, tested positive for the virus Friday night, the zoo said in a news release.

“Bugara, the male Sumatran tiger, has been experiencing a dry cough, and Indah, the female Sumatran tiger, has not shown symptoms at this time,” staff veterinarian Dr. Kami Fox said in a statement. “Both tigers are being watched for any additional clinical signs and remain together in their enclosure.”

Several animal species are susceptible to the virus, and the Felidae family is one of them, Bonnie Kemp, the zoo's director of communication said.

How the tigers were infected is not yet known, and the zoo is working with the Allen County Department of Health and the State Board of Animal Health to identify potential sources.

The zoo is implementing extra precautions to protect the tigers and staff.

No other zoo animals have been tested. The Indiana Board of Animal Health decides if testing should be performed on additional animals.

“The safety of the zoo animals and our team members are our first priority right now,” Zoo Director Rick Schuiteman said. “We will continue to tirelessly protect our team and the animals that call this zoo home.”

Although it does not mention tigers specifically, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website does include information about the virus's symptoms in animals, particularly cats and dogs.

Those symptoms are similar to those that occur in humans, including fever, coughing, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, lethargy, sneezing, runny nose, eye discharge, vomiting and diarrhea.

dgong@jg.net