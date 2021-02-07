Ludwig, Coldwater roads set for changes

Residents affected by a pair of upcoming road projects on Fort Wayne's north side have questions about drainage, traffic volume, speed and other issues.

The projects include a new roundabout on Ludwig Road and improvements to the nearby Coldwater Road interchange with Interstate 69.

One of the main features of the Ludwig Road project is a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Ludwig and Oakbrook Parkway, said Patrick Zaharako, city engineer.

The Ludwig relocation project also includes new drainage beneath Ludwig Road, an extension of Oakbrook Parkway.

“The new roundabout is going to connect to a new roadway extension which will extend Oakbrook Parkway to the north toward Northrop High School,” Kelly White, assistant city engineer, said during a virtual presentation Thursday. “As you move up the new extension, there will be a new entrance/exit that will be connected to Northrop High School's parking lot. That road will then turn to the east and connect to Coldwater Road.”

More than 100 people watched the virtual meeting conducted by Fort Wayne Public Works and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A traffic signal will be placed at the new intersection with Coldwater, while the existing intersection linking Coldwater and Ludwig will be closed, White said.

A future connection to the Pufferbelly Trail is planned as well, along with green infrastructure and traffic screening for nearby neighborhoods, she added. Traffic screening is typically meant to protect nearby homes from road noise and light pollution.

The road changes are needed, Zaharako said, because of traffic and safety issues along the route.

The intersection of southbound Coldwater Road and Ludwig Road saw 58 crashes from 2013 to 2019, 24 of which had injuries. At the intersection of northbound Coldwater Road and the median access road, there were 30 crashes from 2015 to 2019, two of which had injuries.

Roundabouts naturally slow traffic, leading to a safer experience for drivers, Zaharako said. The speed limit for the redesigned Ludwig Road has not been set, but he expects speed around the roundabout will be limited to about 30 mph.

The Ludwig Road project will be done in four phases while maintaining two-way traffic and allowing access to neighborhoods, businesses and the high school, A&Z Engineering's Warren Zwick said. The firm is acting as the design consultant on the project.

Lanes will shift periodically as the project progresses.

“Alternate access to the Oakwood Parkway traffic will be Brotherhood Way or Racquet Drive, which will be open during all phases of this project,” Zwick said.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2021 or early spring 2022, Zaharako said, and final completion is planned for spring or summer 2023. The roundabout and new Coldwater Road intersection are expected to open in fall 2022.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be doing five separate projects along Coldwater Road, said James Welch of Fort Wayne-based Engineering Resources, which has been coordinating with INDOT to design and develop those projects.

Welch said the projects include repair work to deteriorating asphalt along Coldwater Road and an interchange modification to help accommodate the new Ludwig Road intersection.

The interchange modification will affect the southbound I-69 ramp to northbound Coldwater Road, Welch said. The existing ramp will be removed and the intersection will be moved slightly south, where drivers will be required to stop.

“The intersection will be similar to the off ramp that exists at Lima Road,” Welch said.

INDOT will also perform bridge replacement work to northbound Coldwater Road over the I-69 ramp to address inadequate vertical and horizontal clearance, Welch said. Crews will also work on both the northbound and southbound Coldwater Road bridges over I-69. The purpose of that project is to perform preventative maintenance to extend the bridges' lifetime.

The INDOT project schedule expects construction to begin about the same time as the city's Ludwig Road project in late 2021 or early 2022, with completion in fall 2023.

Resident concerns varied throughout Thursday's presentation, but one notable concern dealt with the question of speed through the Ludwig Park neighborhood.

Zaharako said the roundabout will make drivers slow down, creating safer conditions. The road will also be well-lit and have 11-foot-wide lanes to foster slower traffic, he added. Existing lanes on Ludwig Road are 12 feet wide.

Another resident asked whether the new project will help alleviate flooding issues at area homes.

The project includes two drainage components, Zaharako said. One is construction of a larger culvert that carries drainage under Ludwig Road. That will help speed the drainage and make it more effective, he said. The new road will also have storm drain inlets, which will route to a retention facility that will hold the water and disburse it over time, Zaharako added.

City officials are also coordinating with area utilities to ensure service interruptions are as unobtrusive as possible, Zaharako said.

“That process is still ongoing and those individual utilities would notify homeowners of any outages,” he said.

Reader questions

Q. Asphalt surfaces (instead of standard sidewalks) have been installed on the south side of St. Joe Center Road from Chiswell Run almost to Wheelock Road. Much of this surface runs behind Arlington Park homes and may even be in the utility easement. Who is responsible for shoveling snow on these paths? – Patricia S.

A. The area in question is a new section of trail, said Patrick Zaharako, city engineer. The city is responsible for plowing snow on trails, as workers and equipment are available, he added.

Q. Two to three years ago, it was announced that sidewalks would be installed on the south side of St. Joe Center Road from Lahmeyer to Arlington Elementary. When will this work begin and will the sidewalk extend past the school to Arlington Parkway North? – Patricia S.

A. The project is in the design phases, Zaharako said. It will take a few more years to complete, “due to right-of-way acquisition that is necessary prior to construction.”

Q. What has happened to green left turn arrows? Recently, the arrow kept flashing yellow and never changed to green, as I waited and waited to turn left off Coldwater to Aldi. The same thing happened on U.S. 24, when I wanted to turn into Covington Plaza. I knew that there had been green turn arrows at both intersections before. – Shirley G.

A. More of these types of signals are being installed, especially along roads maintained by the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to the department's website, flashing yellow left-turn arrows improve safety at intersections because they provide “clearer instruction to left-hand turning drivers during the entire signal phase.”

The solid green signal can still be used if traffic and site conditions are appropriate, the website states, but can be reverted to a flashing yellow signal once traffic volumes decrease.

Road Sage is a monthly column. Dave Gong, The Journal Gazette's local government reporter, provides updates on public works projects in the Fort Wayne area and answers selected questions from readers. Submit a question by emailing roadsage@jg.net or tweeting @JGRoadSage.