Rare ailment diagnosed at girl's 5-week checkup

Cami Elsasser was in the middle of her daughter's first well-baby visit in late December when her pediatrician took out a stethoscope to check 5-week-old Scarlett's heart.

That's when the visit took a scary turn, the Fort Wayne mother of two said.

Dr. Anna Menze listened to the baby's heartbeat and said she heard something odd. She quickly called in pediatric cardiologist Dr. Tamika Rozema, who agreed.

“This is very abnormal,” Rozema told Cami, 31. “But I promise you, you won't leave here today without knowing what this is.”

When the results of two heart tests came back, Cami learned what was wrong. Scarlett had a rare birth defect of her heart called ALCAPA.

Cami and husband Eric also learned the condition could prove suddenly fatal. Scarlett needed immediate open-heart surgery.

“We had no idea anything was wrong,” Cami said last week. “She had been nursing great, sleeping great. ... We expected everything to be normal.”

Effects are substantial

ALCAPA stands for Anomalous-origin Left Coronary Artery from the Pulmonary Artery. Anomalous means unusual or irregular.

The condition develops early in pregnancy and occurs once in every 300,000 births, according to the National Institutes of Health. The cause remains largely unknown.

But the effects are substantial.

In a normal heart, both left and right coronary arteries branch off the aorta, the main blood vessel supplying oxygen to the rest of the body. In ALCAPA, the left coronary artery branches instead from the pulmonary artery, which normally carries blood to the lungs.

As a result, some blood flowing into the coronary artery never makes it to the heart but flows into the pulmonary artery. And the blood that gets to the heart doesn't have enough oxygen in it, so the heart can't feed enough oxygen to the body's muscles – or even itself.

As the heart muscle becomes starved for oxygen, heart damage develops, and that can lead to death.

Doctors say the condition is often diagnosed when babies are in the first month or two of life – a time when the heart is about the size of a large walnut. The condition isn't diagnosed during pregnancy because the artery's location is hard to see on routine imaging.

What was heart-stopping for Cami was being told Scarlett needed to remain calm and quiet until she could be airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for surgery.

“This baby is not to cry. She can't be left alone because she cannot cry,” Cami said she was told. Any fussiness might escalate into stopping her heart.

“Oh gosh. It was hard,” Cami said of the time after hearing the diagnosis. She called her husband, a pharmacist at Fort Wayne's VA Hospital, and the two prepared to drive to Indianapolis. Neither parent could ride in the helicopter with the baby.

By 7:30 a.m. the next day, Scarlett was having surgery, and her parents were in the midst of a four-hour waiting game, hoping for the best.

Delicate surgery to repair vessel

Dr. Mark Turrentine, Riley's chief of pediatric cardiovascular surgery who operated on Scarlett, said she was fortunate the defect was discovered so early.

The defects typically aren't discovered until babies are a few months old and there has been more time for the heart to be damaged.

Doing the surgery required using microscope-like glasses to provide a better view of the heart and the tiny blood vessels, Turrentine said.

The heart of the procedure is snipping the baby's left coronary artery from the pulmonary artery. The artery is sewn into the back of the aorta, he explained, and then the pulmonary artery is repaired.

“The main risks would be that the (left coronary) artery doesn't reach (the aorta), and the second is whether the heart muscle is going to tolerate the heart-lung machine,” Turrentine said.

Those chances are better when a child is very young, he said. In Scarlett's case, both worked out.

Before the surgery, the left ventricle of the baby's heart “did look a little bit pale, but it did pink up” after the vessels were properly attached, Turrentine said.

The next day, the baby had bedside surgery to close the chest opening, because delaying closing allows time for swelling to go down.

Children typically do extremely well after surgery, Turrentine said. Dr. Larry Markham, Riley's chief of pediatric cardiology, credited the linkage between Riley and community hospitals and medical providers around the region and the skills of the two Lutheran Health-affiliated doctors.

“She could have been a lot sicker and have had a catastrophic event” had the doctors not picked up the problem or the relationship with Riley had not been as strong as it was.

Rozema also credited training during a fellowship at Cleveland's Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital with exposing her to several cases, all in children less than a year old.

“Usually, the expected outcome is pretty good,” she said, adding that locally, the child and the test results are able to be sent to Riley “relatively quickly.”

Rozema said she knows it was scary for Scarlett's parents. She said she tries to convey to parents exactly what's going on and uses an image, such as the echocardiogram that confirmed her diagnosis, to show them.

“I am honest and upfront. I don't hide anything, and I don't minimize (the situation),” she said. But she also said she tells parents what is not happening to their child in terms of extreme medical interventions to help calm them.

Parents kept in loop throughout

Scarlett's parents said they appreciated the doctors' openness throughout their experience. Doctors at Riley updated them periodically through the baby's surgery and explained steps before they happened, they said.

“They have incredible surgeons, and they (staff members) are so kind,” Cami said.

She stayed with Scarlett much of the time, although Eric could not because of coronavirus hospital visitation limits.

Scarlett went home with medication about a week after surgery – and without the faint purplish blotchiness her skin showed before her surgery, a sign that enough oxygen-rich blood was lacking.

She will be seen frequently by a cardiologist for a year or so and will need annual heart checkups as she grows.

Her parents said they were told caution will be required if Scarlett wants to play sports, but many ALCAPA children do not face restrictions. However, they will need lifelong follow-up by a cardiologist and some may need to remain on medication.

Eric, 31, said Scarlett's heart is continuing to heal, and is pumping more strongly. She has a bit of leakage from one of her heart valves, but that is expected at this point in her recovery, he said.

The two said they wanted to tell parents not to neglect their new baby's first postnatal checkup because heart defects often can't be picked up any other way.

They said the family is becoming stronger as Scarlett grows. The Elsassers also have a 4-year-old daughter, Evelyn, and they like to take walks together and play with the family dog.

“Just do normal stuff,” Cami said.

