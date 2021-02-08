Historical society kicks off 100th birthday celebration

Todd Maxwell Pelfrey led an early birthday celebration Sunday – absent cake, gifts and guests – for the Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society.

The organization officially turns 100 on Friday.

Pelfrey detailed its history in an hourlong presentation as part of the George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series. He spoke to a virtual audience from a lectern at the History Center, the society's home since 1980.

“The trials and triumphs of the Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society reflect a century-long dedication to mission and passion for preserving the past, a centennial heritage worthy of celebration,” said Pelfrey, the museum's executive director.

The History Center also will share stories this month through its Socially History series on Facebook and Instagram beginning Friday, Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey's dense presentation Sunday included the society's opening of a permanent museum at the Swinney Homestead on West Jefferson Boulevard. Dedicated in January 1927, the site allowed the museum to create its first object history filings, Pelfrey said.

“As mundane as file cabinets full of yellowing pages might seem, accurate provenance of the objects in our collection is as important as the pieces themselves,” Pelfrey said. “Artifacts without stories are just heaps of old stuff, interesting antiques, orphaned from their history without the connection to local heritage from which their true richness is derived.”

Pelfrey also shared challenges the society faced, including World War II.

“Interest in local history faded throughout the country as Americans were more concerned about the drama of the present than of exploring events from long ago,” Pelfrey said. “Also, some citizens criticized the museum for dedicating exhibit space to military adventures from the past and ignoring the contributions of modern servicepersons.”

The museum now maintains a collection of more than 32,000 artifacts, photographs and documents.

Pelfrey expects the society's founders would be unsurprised by its growth.

“The charter members believed in the power of local history,” Pelfrey said, “and they were certain that the preservation of those stories would enrich and guide residents as long as there was a community at the confluence of the three rivers in northeast Indiana.”

