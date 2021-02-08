Myanmar coup denounced locally

Pyaipyo Aung stood among a crowd along Clinton Street on Sunday afternoon, clutching a handwritten poster as those among him chanted “We want democracy” and “free Burma.”

Aung – a college junior born in a refugee camp in Thailand – offered a more personal variation with his sign reading “This isn't the democracy my parents fought for.”

Sunday's demonstration outside the Allen County Courthouse was the second time within a week that local refugees from Myanmar protested the Feb. 1 military coup in their homeland.

Myanmar was known as Burma until it was renamed in 1989.

As protesters did Wednesday, those who braved subzero wind chills Sunday carried signs demanding the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, a longtime pro-democracy leader and Nobel laureate. She was detained by the military, as was the country's president, Win Myint.

The Associated Press has reported the military said the seizure of power was necessary because the government failed to act on its unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in November elections. It claims the takeover was legal.

Organizer Win Tun Nyunt described the Fort Wayne demonstration as a display of solidarity for the people of Myanmar.

“We're living in the dark age again,” he said.

Many participants recorded the rally with smartphones, sometimes posing for pictures with their signs.

Messages included “respect the 2020 election results,” “free unlawfully arrested democratic forces,” “we stand with people government,” and “down with dictatorship.”

Participants didn't represent any political party or political organization – only the people of Myanmar, Nyunt said in an email before the rally.

Along with condemning the military coup, they called for the immediate release of all people detained unlawfully, the dissolution of the undemocratic 2008 constitution and equal rights for all ethnic minorities, Nyunt added.

Aung, who grew up in Fort Wayne but recently moved to Illinois, said his parents fought for democracy in a student uprising in the 1980s, and his family came to America to get away from a tyrannical government.

“This isn't what they sacrificed everything for,” he said.

