Neighbors oppose Dicke Road housing development

Residents opposed to two planned Fort Wayne projects raised drainage, traffic, safety and density concerns tonight during a public hearing before the city Plan Commission.

A set of 48 rowhouses planned near Dicke Road in Aboite Township drew criticism from some area homeowners who are afraid the development will devalue their properties and cause unsustainable population density and traffic issues. Some residents who spoke Monday were also concerned about safety for area children.

The residents also presented the Plan Commission with a petition opposing the development.

The project – which would require rezoning from two-family residential and low-intensity residential to multiple-family residential – calls for nine buildings containing 1,250-square-foot homes with two bedrooms and space for a covered or screened porch or patio to the rear.

The units would also include a one-car garage and one driveway parking spaces.

Called Bluestone Townhomes, the project is being developed by JRM Realty and Jim Mutton of Fort Wayne. In addition to the rezoning, the developers have requested approval of a primary development plan and vacation of the existing plat.

Plat vacations typically eliminate a piece of land's existing lots and all restrictions they carry. The land is currently governed by a 75-year-old covenant that, among other restrictions, requires buildings built there be single-family homes, said Scott Federoff, an attorney representing area homeowners.

The site plan also indicates a sanitary sewer from Aqua Indiana will connect to the project, as well as about a dozen nearby homes that are currently on septic systems. The development would sit on about 5.7 acres of land.

Mark Bains, an attorney representing the developers, noted the proximity of Lutheran Hospital and a future Indiana University Health surgery center has created "significant demand" for a mixed-use development, especially for health care workers looking for housing.

