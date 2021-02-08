Turn lane coming to Airport Expressway, Yeager Lane

A construction contract for a turn lane at the intersection of Airport Expressway and Yeager Lane in Fort Wayne is moving forward following a vote tonight by the city Redevelopment Commission.

It was one of a pair of road construction projects approved by the commission during its first meeting of 2021, during which Redevelopment Commission Member Christopher Guerin was again elected board president.

The area near Ardmore Avenue and Airport Expressway has grown exponentially in recent years, bringing more people, traffic and accidents, city Engineering Technician Holly Petzak said.

The Redevelopment Division worked with Fort Wayne Public Works to redesign the intersection, Petzak said. The project calls for removing the grass median and installing an 11-foot asphalt turn lane with a 4-foot-wide center median curb and new pavement markings.

The project cost was estimated at $100,608 and completion is expected by the end of July, Petzak said. Brooks Construction, which was awarded the contract in a 5-0 vote, was the lowest, most responsive bidder, she added.

dgong@jg.net