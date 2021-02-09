Employer fined $14,400 after 3 die

A Fort Wayne company has been fined $14,400 after its three employees were accidentally killed in August while working on a utility project in Whitley County.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration imposed the fine against Crosby Excavating late last month after conducting a safety compliance inspection.

Crosby Excavating employed Jason Ball, 48, Bronson Ball, 21, and Douglas Kramer, 43, all of whom were killed Aug. 25 in an accident while working in Columbia City. They were trapped about 20 feet below ground inside a manhole and died from asphyxia associated with a low-oxygen environment and subsequent drowning, Whitley County Coroner Randy Dellinger said.

Jason Ball was Bronson Ball's father.

The state's safety and health administration found several violations, including:

• Crosby did not ensure that a competent person identified all confined spaces in which one or more of the employees would work.

• Crosby did not implement necessary measures to prevent unauthorized entry.

• Crosby did not ensure that the employees were sufficiently trained and possessed the understanding and skills necessary to safely perform their duties. The company also did not ensure its employees understood the hazards in the work space and the methods necessary to isolate, control or in other ways protect employees from those hazards. Employees who attempted a rescue also were insufficiently trained and aware of the dangers.

• The three workers were not wearing protective helmets.

Company officials could not be reached for comment Monday night.

The company has until Feb. 19 to pay the fine.

