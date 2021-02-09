Panel approves turn-lane projects

A construction contract for a turn lane at the intersection of Airport Expressway and Yeager Lane in Fort Wayne is moving forward following a Monday vote by the city Redevelopment Commission.

It was one of two road construction projects approved by the commission during its first meeting of 2021, during which Redevelopment Commission Member Christopher Guerin was again elected board president.

The area near Ardmore Avenue and Airport Expressway has grown exponentially in recent years, bringing more people, traffic and crashes, said Holly Petzak, engineering technician for the city.

The redevelopment division worked with Fort Wayne Public Works to redesign the intersection, Petzak said. The project calls for removing the grass median and installing an 11-foot asphalt turn lane with a 4-foot-wide center median curb and new pavement markings.

The project cost was estimated at $100,608 and completion is expected by the end of July, Petzak said. Brooks Construction, which was awarded the contract in a 5-0 vote, was the lowest, most responsive bidder, she added.

Monday's approval also includes a $25,000 construction contingency fund.

Funding for the project will come from the Baer Field tax increment financing district, which has about $8.8 million available, Petzak said.

TIF districts capture property taxes, which can then be used for improvements within the district's geographic boundaries.

The second construction contract approved Monday involves a lane reduction on Clinton Street. That project, Petzak said, is the result of a collaboration between Fort Wayne Redevelopment, Public Works and the Indiana Department of Transportation to shorten the left turn lane from Clinton Street onto Main Street.

The project's design adds downtown streetscape to the area, including widening portions of the adjacent sidewalk, new streetlights and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp at the crosswalk near Rousseau Centre.

“This design will complete the pedestrian connection from the Arts Campus to The Landing area,” Petzak said.

The project will include stormwater improvements to fix an existing drainage issue.

The total contract cost is about $292,000, with a $30,000 construction contingency fund. Completion of the sidewalk is expected by July 8, right before the Three Rivers Festival, Petzak said. The rest of the project is expected to be done by July 31.

Funding for the project will come from the Civic Center Urban Renewal Fund, which has $865,000 available. Public Works is also putting $75,000 toward the project, Petzak said.

The contract was approved in a 4-1 vote.

Redevelopment Commission member Nathan Hartman, who voted against the contract, worried about whether shortening the turn lane would affect traffic on Clinton Street.

“To me, it looks like it's going to back up traffic too much on Clinton Street, which is already a major throughway during rush hour traffic in the morning,” he said.

dgong@jg.net