Possible buyer for industrial park land

The Allen County Redevelopment Commission has a potential buyer for land it owns in a southwest Allen County business/industrial park, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The commission has scheduled an executive session for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Citizens Square to discuss "the purchase or sale of real estate."

Like all executive sessions, the meeting is not open to the public or the media.

But the commission has been offering for sale undeveloped portions of Stonebridge Business Park south of Lafayette Center Road for some time. The sites have been promoted on the official Allen County website, through videos and Greater Fort Wayne.

Elissa McGauley, redevelopment director, said she could not disclose who might be interested in the land.

But she said she expected any transaction to "move pretty quickly" and said it would likely come up for discussion at the redevelopment commission's March meeting, which is open to the public.

Available Stonebridge sites are 29, 25 and 10 acres. The location is just south of the General Motors plant in Lafayette Township but has a Roanoke address.

The sites are zoned business, technology and industrial, which allows low-intensity commercial and industrial uses. Nearby businesses include Vera Bradley and Group Delphi.

The land is considered shovel-ready because about $6 million has been invested in infrastructure by the commission.

