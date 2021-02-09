Projects provoke concerns

Residents opposed to two planned Fort Wayne projects raised drainage, traffic, safety and density concerns Monday during a public hearing before the city Plan Commission.

A set of 48 rowhouses planned near Dicke Road in Aboite Township drew criticism from some area homeowners who are afraid the development will devalue their properties and cause unsustainable population density and traffic issues. Some residents who spoke Monday were also concerned about safety for area children.

The residents also presented the Plan Commission with a petition opposing the development.

The project – which would require rezoning from two-family residential and low-intensity residential to multiple-family residential – calls for nine buildings containing 1,250-square-foot homes with two bedrooms and space for a covered or screened porch or patio to the rear.

The units would also include a one-car garage and one driveway parking spaces.

Called Bluestone Townhomes, the project is being developed by JRM Realty and Jim Mutton of Fort Wayne. In addition to the rezoning, the developers have requested approval of a primary development plan and vacation of the existing plat.

Plat vacations typically eliminate a piece of land's existing lots and all restrictions they carry. The land is currently governed by a 75-year-old covenant that, among other restrictions, requires buildings built there be single-family homes, said Scott Federoff, an attorney representing area homeowners.

The site plan also indicates a sanitary sewer from Aqua Indiana will connect to the project, as well as about a dozen nearby homes that are currently on septic systems. The development would sit on about 5.7 acres of land.

Mark Bains, an attorney representing the developers, noted the proximity of Lutheran Hospital and a future Indiana University Health surgery center has created “significant demand” for a mixed-use development, especially for health care workers looking for housing.

Aside from Bains, one other person spoke in favor of the development, stating that he thought the project would help the area, especially with the extension of sanitary sewer lines.

Nearby residents were never contacted about the zoning change by the developer, Federoff said.

Beyond that, Federoff said the plat has been in existence since 1946 with the attached covenant. Removing those restrictions, Federoff said, could violate Indiana law and the U.S. Constitution. The covenant, he said, is akin to an contract between neighbors that area residents have come to rely on.

“If you can't meet the statutory requirements, then you can't vacate the plat,” he said. “Again, these people rely on this, it's been this way for 75 years, and (the developers) are asking you to do something that I don't even think you can.”

In response, Bains said the developers' request is legal and suggested those who disagree take up the issue with state lawmakers.

If approved by the Plan Commission, the rezoning would be sent to the Fort Wayne City Council for final approval.

In other business, a primary development proposal by Peter Franklin Jewelers to construct a three-building shopping center on about 6.5 acres of land along West Jefferson Boulevard returned to the Plan Commission for a second time Monday.

The primary development plan was first proposed in 2017 with a rezoning petition attached to it and was approved, despite objections from some of the project's neighbors.

Primary development plan approval carries a shelf life of two years, however, and no project materialized during that time. In 2019, the developer was granted a one-year extension, but that expired in 2020.

The plan submitted this time is substantially similar to the one put forward in 2017, documents from the Department of Planning Services state.

The rezoning remains in place, and the developer still plans to abide by a written commitment approved in 2017, which makes promises about building aesthetics and materials.

Several residents spoke out against the proposal during Monday's hearing, mostly focusing on issues of drainage. Water from that property, neighbors contended, would flow into infrastructure not designed to handle it, causing more flooding issues in an area where that is already a concern.

Residents who spoke Monday said they have notified Fort Wayne City Utilities about the issue, as well.

