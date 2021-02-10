Cases, deaths in state decreasing

New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations have gone down to levels not seen since October, both at the state level and in Allen County.

Deaths, meanwhile, have trended down to levels seen in December.

That's what Indiana Department of Health and local county statistics show as of Tuesday, when Allen County reported 86 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and no new deaths to add to the existing 580.

The county now has reported a total of 34,659 cases.

Statewide, 1,225 new cases and 67 new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing totals to 641,874 and 11,526 respectively. Indiana also has had 416 probable deaths based on diagnosis by symptoms but without a positive test result.

The new statewide cases are the lowest seen since Oct. 6, when 1,261 new cases were reported. The 1,265 patients reported hospitalized statewide on Monday, the latest date available, was the smallest number since Oct. 11, when 1,238 were reported hospitalized.

In Allen County, 89 new cases were reported Oct. 17, the last time the number of new cases was similar to that reported Tuesday.

Deaths by day in Allen County also have been on a downward trend since Dec. 11, when eight deaths were reported. Statewide daily deaths have been trending downward since Dec. 29, when 119 were reported.

The 111 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Tuesday in District 3, which includes Allen County, was the lowest point since Oct. 10, when 117 were reported.

District 3 includes 10 other counties in northeast Indiana – Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Miami, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

Allen County's 7-day positivity rate for all tests stood at 8% for the seven days that ended Sunday. The state's comparable rate is 6.4%.

New positivity rates will be announced today.

rsalter@jg.net