City trail use sets record for January

Residents used Fort Wayne's trail system more in January than in any previous years, city officials said Tuesday.

Trail counts reached an all-time high for the month at 29,318. The previous high count for January was in 2017 with 19,024.

The much higher number is partly due to the six infrared trail counters that were added to the network beginning this year.

The city now has 20 trail use counters, city officials said.

The growth of the trail system is one of Mayor Tom Henry's top priorities in an effort to help Fort Wayne be the healthiest city possible and position the community for new jobs and attract and retain talent, according to city officials.

As the area continues to experience more snow and ice, city officials remind trail users to be careful, especially on bridges and boardwalks. If snow depths reach 3 inches or more, the city will remove snow on heavily traveled sections of the trail network, especially near schools, parks and popular destinations.

Additional guidelines for trail users:

• Obey all traffic signals and signs.

• Keep to the right and pass on the left.

• Stay on the trails and do not enter private property or yards.

• Stop for cross traffic.

• Pick up after your pet.

• Don't litter.

• Bicyclists need to call out or use a bell before passing.

• Bicyclists should pull just off the trail if they have to stop.

Fort Wayne's trail system began as part of the Parks and Recreation Department. From 1975 to 2005, the Parks Department built the Rivergreenway. In 2005, as interest grew and more residents began using the trails, the current city Greenways and Trails Department moved to the Public Works Division.