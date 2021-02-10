Council signs off on tech vendor

A new contract for information technology services will give the city of Fort Wayne, City Utilities and Allen County government greater flexibility than the previous one, the utility's chief information officer said Tuesday.

The agreement, approved in a 6-1 vote by the Fort Wayne City Council, contracts Indianapolis firm KSM Consulting to provide a litany of services on computer infrastructure shared by the city and the county since 1988. The last contract was signed in 2016, said Joe Welch, City Utilities' chief information officer.

Welch was joined Tuesday by James Haley, the city's chief information officer.

The total cost for Fort Wayne and City Utilities is about $11.7 million, paid out over three years. Allen County's share of the cost brings the total contract price to about $19.5 million, Haley said. The cost also includes a one-time transition fee of $508,780, as the new vendor takes over.

“The last vendor was an international company. We're really pleased this provider will bring work back to Indiana,” Welch said, adding that KSM's partners are all based in Indiana as well.

A major component of the contract, Welch said, is the creation of a local security operations center that will provide enhanced cybersecurity services.

“We've never had that before, and it's something we've been pushing for,” Welch said, adding that the security operations center will monitor network activity 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It's a key part of a strong cybersecurity system, he added.

Contracting with KSM will also provide public officials with options not included in the previous contract, Welch said. The contract includes 62 separate agreements for service on various parts of the city and county's information technology infrastructure, as well as a new provision that focuses on end-user experience, he said.

The agreement is also a “multi-source contract,” Welch said, meaning it ensures officials will have the best vendor for each area of service. If one of KSM's partners fails to live up to expectations, “we can swap them out for somebody that will do the job to our satisfaction,” he said.

“We've never had that in a contract before,” Welch said. “So we're excited about that.”

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was the only member to vote against the contract. Explaining his vote at the end of the meeting, Jehl said he opposed the contract because he is unfamiliar with KSM Consulting.

“After Red River, there was no way I was going to vote for a major contract without being able to verify the references of a contractor,” Jehl said.

Jehl added he wants to be clear that he has no philosophical reason for opposing the contract.

“As long as KSM is a good contractor, which I just didn't have time to verify, then I think we're all in harmony on this,” he said.

