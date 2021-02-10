Dairy Queen planned for Crescent and Anthony

Blizzards may soon emanate from the intersection of Crescent Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard – but it won't be because of the recent bone-chilling weather.

A DQ Grill & Chill, known for ice cream treats called Blizzards, is being planned for a portion of long-vacant land at the northwest corner of Crescent and North Anthony on Fort Wayne's north side.

The site was formerly occupied by a Scott's/Kroger grocery store and a Rogers supermarket before that. The building was torn down several years ago because of structural damage.

Recently, the lot sprouted a sign saying the Dairy Queen-affiliated restaurant is "Coming Soon." And, a development plan for the restaurant building was filed in December with the Department of Planning Services.

Besides Blizzards, soft-serve ice cream milkshakes in specialty flavors with add-ins, DQ Grill & Chill locations feature burgers, fries, chicken, hot dogs and sundaes.

The new plan follows up on a previous rezoning and primary development plan approved last year. Because the developers are not asking for any waivers of development standards, the plan can be approved through an internal site plan review.

Records show Rogers Markets, Fort Wayne, sold the land to Hart Management Corp. of Fort Wayne, which manages several area Dairy Queens.

The site has been a subject of interest in the neighborhoods near the North Anthony Corridor, who had hoped for another food market and advocated for a Fort Wayne Trader Joe's. That business eventually located at Jefferson Pointe.

A previous development plan thought to be for a Marsh store also was previously approved, but that did not come to pass.

The currently approved primary development plan shows additional buildings, but no detailed information about them has been received by the planning department.

