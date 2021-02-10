Police split on nixing gun permits

INDIANAPOLIS – A divided police community highlighted a hearing Wednesday to eliminate a requirement for Hoosiers to get a permit to carry a firearm in public.

“We as an association believe eliminating the handgun licensing system is an unnecessary risk to public safety,” said Lafayette Police Chief Patrick Flannelly, on behalf of the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police.

And he noted that just because you carry a firearm doesn’t make you safer since Indiana requires no gun training.

But former Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers said the permitting process is a burden on citizens to exercise a constitutional right.

“I don’t think this puts officers in danger,” he said.

The House Public Policy Committee heard several hours of testimony on House Bill 1369 but did not vote. That is likely to occur before a Tuesday deadline.

Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, authored the measure, which he calls lawful carry. He said 16 states now don’t require a permit to carry. And he promised the state would cover the $3.5 million in fees that local police agencies receive from the process.

“We are just trying to level the playing field for the lawful person,” he said.

Under current law a person must go through the Indiana State Police to obtain a permit. A five-year license is free. There are some limits on who can get a license – those with a felony conviction, domestic violence conviction, mental instability and a few others.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter opposed the bill, saying it puts officers in danger at 2 a.m. when faced with a person with a gun during a traffic stop. They will no longer be able to run a search and find if the person is deemed proper.

“Laws are not intended for the law-abiding citizen,” he said, asking if the state is next going to eliminate drunk driving laws because most don’t do it. “Gosh, I hope not.”

He said “we must maintain a level of review that benefits all involved.”

Along with Carter and the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police, the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police and the Indianapolis Fraternal of Police opposed the bill. Several other groups, Carter said, are neutral – including the Indiana Sheriffs Association and Indiana State Police Alliance.

He also noted that thousands of gun permits have been denied in recent years due to not being eligible, and the process has been streamlined to five to seven days.

But Tamara Watson testified that students in her firearms class – she is an NRA instructor and former state trooper – are waiting months for licenses. This is especially true since COVID-19 hit and there has been an inability to get fingerprints from the state contractor.

“Passing this bill does nothing to harm our police officers,” she said.

Several people talked about the need for a database or registry of some sort that would identify people who shouldn’t have guns rather than a license system showing who can. But none exists currently.

The bill also makes it a Level 5 felony to steal a gun – as opposed to the current Level 6. Nothing changes in the law in terms of who is allowed to have a gun.

nkelly@jg.net