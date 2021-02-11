Fort Wayne/Allen County

I&M sends crews south for storms

Indiana Michigan Power sent more than 250 employees and contractors to areas of Kentucky and West Virginia on Wednesday to assist in anticipation of an expected ice storm with potential to cause major power outages.

Crews from across I&M's service area are on the road and expect to reach the eastern Kentucky and West Virginia area in advance of the most severe weather. I&M's crews are prepared to assist AEP sister companies Kentucky Power and Appalachian Power.

I&M often provides mutual assistance to other companies working to restore power outside the I&M service area. In return, other utility professionals have helped I&M restore power during major outages in northern and east central Indiana and southwest Michigan.

ACRES adjusts as office renovated

ACRES Land Trust's office at Tom and Jane Dustin Nature Preserve will close for renovation Monday.

ACRES will staff limited on-site hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the Dustin Barn, 1958 Chapman Road in Huntertown.

The staff will also be working remotely and available by phone and email. To contact ACRES, email acres@acreslandtrust.org or call 260-637-2273.

ACRES expects construction to be complete by the end of April. The project will improve office efficiency and accessibility. Updates include adding workspace for staff and volunteers, and expanding restrooms. Learn more at www.acreslandtrust.org/grow.

– Journal Gazette