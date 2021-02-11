Councilman recovering from COVID-19

Even though a Fort Wayne city council member's COVID-19 symptoms weren't as bad as those experienced by others, he said the disease still hit hard.

"It just takes something out of you," said Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large. "It's like the flu over a longer period of time that kind of gives you these knockout punches."

Freistroffer, 69, said Thursday he is at the end of his 14-day quarantine period and is feeling better. Recovering, he said, takes a while to return to normal.

Freistroffer was absent during Tuesday's City Council meeting because of the illness, but he said he'll be ready to return to the council table soon.

"I'm OK," he said. "I'll be back."

Freistroffer is one of at least three current or former local elected officials who have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic last year.

Another 95 Allen County residents tested positive for the virus, the Department of Health said Thursday. That brings the county's total cases to 34,856 and 617 deaths.

There were also 17 new cases of the virus in DeKalb County, the county's health department said Thursday. DeKalb County's total virus case count is now 3,745, with 74 total deaths.

Statewide, another 1,762 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a news release. Indiana's total case number is now 645,006. A total of 11,604 residents have died from the virus, an increase of 26 from Wednesday.

Vaccination efforts are also continuing. As of Thursday, 759,992 Hoosiers had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 279,995 are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers age 65 and older – as well as healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to emergency scenes to render medical assistance – are eligible to receive a vaccine.

Those who wish to schedule an appointment can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to do so.

dgong@jg.net