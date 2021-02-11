Developer eyes North River

Despite all of the challenges 2020 presented, the city of Fort Wayne remains strong and has much to look forward to, including a possible professional soccer stadium, Mayor Tom Henry said Wednesday.

It was an unusual scene at Grand Wayne Center downtown, as Henry stood at a lectern to deliver his annual State of the City address. The room – typically filled with hundreds of residents, city employees and elected officials – was empty, except for a few city staff and media personnel. Although he touched on the previous year's hardships, Henry focused mainly on 2020 accomplishments and looking toward the future.

A major part of that future is a potential development on a piece of land near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bridge north of downtown. Known as North River, the city bought the land, which formerly housed an OmniSource recycling facility, in 2017.

A developer, who Henry did not identify, has signed a memorandum of understanding regarding development of the property and has expressed interest in an investment of $150 million. The proposal, he said, calls for a soccer stadium, fieldhouse, event center and hotel. There would also be space for restaurants, residential housing, retail, office and public spaces, Henry said, adding there would also be a parking component.

It's likely any project would take several years to come to fruition, he added.

“It's a memorandum of understanding, it's not a development agreement yet,” Henry said after the meeting. “So it's still in the embryonic stages of development, but they did bring that forward and we're very excited about the possibilities.”

It's not clear whether there will be a public-private partnership between the developer and the city, but Henry said it's possible the city could be asked for assistance with the project's parking component.

“Normally, that's the case,” he said.

Henry's address also highlighted 760 new Fort Wayne jobs created in 2020 and total private investment of $105 million.

Additionally, Henry said The Riverfront at Promenade Park, a mixed-use development by developer Barrett & Stokely, is expected to break ground this week, and The Bradley – a boutique hotel on Main Street – is scheduled to open in April.

Other investments planned for 2021 include Project Gateway at Fort Wayne International Airport, which includes a $51 million terminal expansion; and a planned economic development project near U.S. 30.

“This will be an important moment for our community,” Henry said. “You'll be learning more in the weeks ahead.”

Design details, construction documents and bidding for the second phase of riverfront development is expected to be complete this year as well, the mayor said, and the city will “also see more public spaces to complement Promenade Park,” something Henry said will set the table for more private investment.

But Henry's address focused on more than economic development, addressing the hardships the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused for many, noting that residents have died or lost loved ones and businesses have suffered and closed.

“Please know we recognize these hardships and we care,” he said. “My top priority is to ensure that the needs of the people of Fort Wayne are being met.”

Specifically, Henry said the city has entered into “high-trust partnerships” to help residents and business owners.

Some of the efforts Henry mentioned include channeling federal funding to area homeless shelters, implementing business relief programs and supporting local restaurant initiatives. The city also provided grants to small businesses to help with pandemic-related needs, he said.

“And now, we're working to get more funds out to families who have fallen behind on their rent and utility bills, to help ensure housing stability and prevent homelessness,” Henry said. “In so many ways, we're showing that we're a community that is caring and giving and will be there to bring encouragement to our friends and neighbors.”

Henry also noted that overall crime in Fort Wayne dropped 13% in 2020, though he acknowledged that violent crime did rise during that time. However, he commended the Fort Wayne Police Department for a homicide clearance rate of 81%.

Fort Wayne can't succeed, Henry said, “unless we provide residents, neighborhoods and businesses with the best public safety services possible.”

“One of the most important things we can do for you is to provide you with the comfort of knowing you live in a safe city,” he said. “In public safety, open communication, accessibility, community relations and trust are crucial.”

