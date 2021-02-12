North River plan stirs council reaction

Fort Wayne City Council members on Thursday generally agreed that Mayor Tom Henry's 2021 State of the City appropriately highlighted the city's accomplishments last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

But when it comes to the future of the North River property, several council members said they have questions they hope will be addressed in the coming weeks and months. Most said they would wait for more details to come forward before passing judgment on the project's merits.

During his speech Wednesday, Henry announced a developer, whom he did not identify, had signed a memorandum of understanding regarding potential development of the property on Clinton Street west of Science Central, just north of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

The developer has expressed interest in investing up to $150 million into the project, which could include a professional soccer stadium, event center and hotel, along with retail and restaurant options, Henry said.

“It's a good idea, the development, but as we have found on council, the devil is in the detail,” said Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large. “I would like to know what prospective funding sources there are, both private and public, and I know there was a question on the land, as far as a feasibility study and things of that nature.”

Environmental conditions at the site, which were a point of concern when the city bought the former OmniSource site in 2017, will be at the top of the list of issues that will need to be discussed going forward, Hines said.

City Council President Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he agrees with Henry's assessment of Fort Wayne's accomplishments over the past year, particularly the city's “robust investment in utility work in neighborhoods and our public infrastructure.”

Ensley also said he is pleased to hear there is interest in the North River property and noted that it is an attractive piece of land. However, his biggest concern is whether there will be enough money to fund a public/private partnership.

“I think that most of us on council agreed that the answer is not to add an additional food and beverage tax at this time, since so many residents are struggling with the pandemic,” Ensley said. “The biggest thing I'm looking for is details of the financial aspects (of the project) and the taxpayers' contributions for those things.”

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, also commended Henry for “striking the right tone, acknowledging the loss of human life from the pandemic and acknowledging the difficulties that's created, while reminding us that life does continue to go on.”

“I join the mayor in looking forward to brighter days a head for our city,” Jehl said.

Jehl said he hasn't heard any more detail about the potential project but said he is encouraged to hear that there is interest in the property.

“Of course, I'll look forward to helping guide any discussion on that property, to make sure what's done is in a fiscally responsible manner,” he said. “In discussions, I think after the difficulty in this food and beverage tax discussion, it's become obvious to everybody that the financial options are much more limited for new economic development projects and require a great deal of foresight and planning and scrutiny.”

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said he is optimistic about the city's future and the ideas for new economic development. However, he said it would be prudent to exercise caution.

“These are great ideas, but are they doable right now,” he said. “I don't know. I don't have that answer.”

Didier also said although he likes the bold thinking associated with the project, he added that he thinks it may be time for the city to allow private investment to flourish with less public funding.

“We've invested a tremendous amount of taxpayer money to get this area moving, and I think we really need to try to focus on energizing people to come to Fort Wayne to build stuff, because they see the progress,” he said. “I'm just curious about when are we going to see the private sector development, without us constantly having to throw out tax dollars.”

Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said he would give the mayor a B+ for his work in 2020. Freistroffer also said he is excited about the prospect of a North River project, noting that the site is “strategically located in a great geographical area just north of the bridge.”

“Overall, it's an exciting project that I think could cater to all members of our society – old, young and middle-aged,” he said.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said Henry's message to residents to “look out for our neighbors, particularly as the pandemic continues its grip on us,” hit home.

“I think we've weathered pretty well with the prudent leadership (Henry has) given us and with the investments we've been making,” Paddock said.

Like Freistroffer, Paddock said he is excited about the future of the North River property. And similarly to other council members, Paddock said he will be interested to find out how much of a public commitment will be required.

Once complete, such a development could be a major boon for nearby neighborhoods and the Wells Street corridor, said Paddock, whose district includes the North River site.

“It's in the heart of downtown, it's a prime piece of real estate, and I'm looking forward to delving into what the plan might be,” he said.

dgong@jg.net