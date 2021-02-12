Speaker kills bill Morris amended

INDIANAPOLIS – House Speaker Todd Huston on Thursday killed a bill surrounded by confusion that was being pushed by a Fort Wayne representative.

Huston moved House Bill 1519 to the Rules and Legislative Procedures Committee and declared it dead after Rep. Bob Morris, R-Fort Wayne, tried to amend the bill multiple times in recent weeks.

First, Morris added language severely limiting state and local health emergency orders in the future. One of those provisions was put in another House bill so then Morris this week tried to change it into a bill banning social media companies from blocking content.

The amendment tied before the committee finished for the day though Morris claimed it passed. No video or audio confirmed that.

“I was just not comfortable with the status of that bill or process of that bill,” Huston said. “I wanted finality.”

Senate advances bill for limited visitation

The Indiana Senate voted unanimously Thursday to guarantee limited visitation to long-term care facilities – even during a pandemic.

Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, said that last year elderly family members suddenly lost their supports for months and had no idea why in some cases.

They were locked in a facility and the people who usually brushed their hair, hugged them and told them everything was going to be OK stopped showing up.

Senate Bill 202 provides a compassionate care program allowing limited visitation in certain circumstances, such as when a resident is depressed, experiencing weight loss or end-of-life situations.

“Through this crisis we have lost our humanity,” said Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen, saying it was wrong not to allow Hoosiers to say goodbye to family in person as they died.

The bill now moves to the House.

Accountability in schools scrapped

The Indiana House voted unanimously Thursday to repeal all accountability consequences for Indiana schools.

In the past, failing schools could be taken over by the state, but House Bill 1514 eliminates sanctions and school takeovers.

“We are going to get out of that business,” said Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, conceding past intervention and penalties haven't worked.

The state will still assign each school A-F letter grades each year, though this year those grades will be “null” because of the disruption of in-person learning by the pandemic.

Those grades are based on student test scores, but the State Board of Education is working on a new accountability formula for those designations including other metrics.

The bill also allows low-performing charter schools to more easily get renewed and no longer would block failing voucher schools from receiving new students.

Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, gave his Republican colleagues credit for recognizing that something they tried didn't work. And he applauded a performance dashboard giving parents more information on how local schools are doing.

Highway funds' flexibility passes

Local units of government would be able to more freely use highway funds for operations under a bill passed 40-7 by the Indiana Senate on Thursday.

Counties currently must spend 50% of the Motor Vehicle Highway Fund only on construction, reconstruction or preservation of roads. Senate Bill 207 would drop that to 40%, freeing up more money for operations and maintenance. The bill also allows local units to include snow removal costs in either pot of money.

The changes are for two years only in hopes to get past loss of revenue from COVID-19.

Four area lawmakers voted no – Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle; Sen Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne; Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne; and Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn. Those voting yes were Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange and Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington.

