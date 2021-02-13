City to use federal funds for smoke detectors

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority will receive $169,739 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the agency announced in a news release Friday.

The agency will use the funding to purchase and install carbon monoxide and smoke detectors at seven of its developments. The housing authority is one of 58 public housing agencies that were awarded a total of $4.4 million in federal funds to purchase the equipment.

“The health and safety of our residents is always a top priority for us,” said George Guy, the housing authority's executive director. “This grant will provide us with critical resources needed to acquire CO detectors for hundreds of units, which will effectively eliminate the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning and keep our families safe.”

Facilities that will receive the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors include Beacon Heights, North Highlands, Tall Oaks, River Cove, Brookmill Court, Maumee Terrace, and Miami Homes.

