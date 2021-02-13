City VA to offer walk-in vaccine

The Fort Wayne VA Medical Center will have a first-come, first-served walk-in COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be offered from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday at the VA campus on Lake Avenue.

Veterans who can't attend the clinic are asked to call 800-360-8387, Ext. 75113, or their primary care teams to make an appointment.

In Noble County, the health department has activated a local COVID-19 vaccination call center to assist residents in scheduling and registering to receive the vaccine. The call center will only be active during clinic hours.

The clinic's hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 and Feb. 22.

Hours are also noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

The clinic will follow the governor's guidelines serving residents age 65 and older.

For scheduling and registration assistance, call 260-508-0232. If the line is busy, callers are asked to call back in a few minutes. Officials hope to have at least three volunteers answering phone calls during clinic hours.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday 1,445 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 86 more people have died, bringing the totals to 646,425 cases and 11,690 deaths.

In Allen County, 91 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 34,947 cases. The total number of deaths remained at 617 as no new deaths were reported Friday.

The DeKalb County Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one death, for a total of 3,763 cases and 75 deaths. To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of Friday, 779,240 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 300,742 are fully vaccinated.