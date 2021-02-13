Homes proposed for St. Joe Center

A housing development called Cottages at St. Joe Center Road has been proposed for St. Joseph Township in northeast Fort Wayne.

The development, advanced by Envision US LLC, which has a Fort Wayne post office box as its address, is planned to have 12 two-story homes on less than two acres in the 6641 block of St. Joe Center Road.

Christopher Cammack is also listed on the application documents as the development's applicant/manager.

Envision's application seeks to have the property rezoned from single-family residential to multiple-family residential.

Documents filed with the application say the homes are planned to become rental units, but they will not use low-income housing credits and will be rented at market rates.

The application also seeks waivers of development standards – specifically lessened setbacks, to accommodate the number of homes.

Waivers sought include a 15-foot separation between buildings and a less than 30-foot perimeter setback.

The setback waivers are needed because the property is narrow and irregularly shaped and won't interfere with buffering and screening under development rules, the application says.

The site abuts St. Joe Center School, but the development plan should not detract from public safety for the school, the application notes.

An existing home on part of the property will remain for the time being and become Phase II of the development, the application says.

Drawings with the application depict four-bedroom homes with an attached garage, but they are “schematic and do not represent the final design or layout.”

More specifics will be provided at the public hearing, applicants say.

The proposal will have its public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. March 8 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net